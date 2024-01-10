Developer Moonton Games has stirred up the game’s meta a little bit in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes. A designer's note that arrived in the in-game mailbox in December revealed the recent adjustments made to the current meta were a result of hero performances in the recently ended M championships and the new S31.

While players are curious to see which heroes are finally getting the first buffs of the season and which ones are falling out of favor, note that this Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes are not full-fledged as usual. Instead, consider that these are some initial adjustments that need more testing, and the complete patch notes will arrive soon in future updates.

All the Hero Adjustments of Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes

MLBB launched some exclusive hero changes while gamers are busy with Bruno's Starlight Pass (Image via Moonton Games)

The sudden Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes were released in the normal server on January 10, 2024. Since the normal server hasn’t received any recent patch notes since the last patch 1.8.47, it gives the community reasons to believe that this sudden update will set the stage for the upcoming MLBB patch 1.8.48 update leakers were talking about.

Whether that is the case or not, here are all the recent changes you should know about regarding the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes. While most players are busy with the January Starlight Pass, check out the changes to catch them in the Ranked matches with the best champions in the current meta.

Alice (nerf)

Alice is a bit nerfed in the sudden Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes (Image via Moonton Games)

After the last update, Alice has become overwhelmingly powerful for other lanes as a Jungler in the mid to high ranks. Moonton, wanting to see her shine in other lanes, has made the following changes: Her performance in Jungle is expected to be more balanced.

Skill 2

Damage Bonus Based on HP: 3.5%-6% >> 2.5%-5%

New Effect: Damage bonus based on HP can deal up to 250-500 damage to creeps.

Ultimate

Hitting creeps no longer reduces the cooldowns of Skills 1 and 2.

Brody (nerf)

Moonton is looking forward to his Ultimate being used more cautiously for reaping instead of clearing lanes in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes.

Ultimate

Cooldown: 24-18s >> 32-24s

First Attack’s Damage: 340-580 + 180% Extra Physical Attack >> 300 – 40 + 165% Extra Physical Attack

Claude (nerf)

Claude will also see some changes (Image via Moonton Games)

Claude’s extremely high mobility has made him very active in the higher ranks. Thus, the developer decided to reduce his mobility slightly.

Skill 2

Cooldown: 11-8.5s >> 13-10.5s

Melissa (buff)

Moonton wants Melissa to be less reliant on reducing cooldowns by damaging enemies, with more balanced early and late-game damage.

Skill 1

Cooldown: 10.5-7s >> 7.5s-5s

Cooldown reduced after attacking muddles to deal damage: 1.5s >> 0.5s

Skill 2

Damage transfer ratio: 70% at all levels >> 60-80% on different levels

Moskov (buff)

Moskov's nerfs are being reverted in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes (Image via Moonton Games)

Moskov’s not dealing enough damage with slower attacks, so the developer has decided to revert the nerf on his Attack Speed.

Skill 1

Attack speed boost: 1.15-1.3x >>1.15-1.5x

Pharsa (buff)

Pharsa’s Ultimate’s cooldown has been reduced, making her indomitable in mid- and late-game with the increased mobility.

Ultimate

Cooldown: 42-34s >> 36-30s

Special Skill

Cooldown: 30s at all levels >> 30-23s (scales with levels)

Yve (buff)

Yve might get back in the meta after this Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes (Image via Moonton Games)

Yve’s recent buffs may bring her into the top tiers of the current meta. The developer has slightly increased her damage without her Ultimate.

Skill 2

Continuous base damage: 90-165 >> 105-180

Yin (buff)

We want to have more operative opportunities without Ultimate’s form.

Skill 1

Cooldown: 10-7 seconds >> 10-6 seconds

Skill 2

Slightly increased the dash distance

Fanny (buff)

Fanny is among the most-adored junglers in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton has adjusted Fanny’s damage to make her use Skill 1 to deal damage more often and allow her to use her ultimate as a finisher move more easily. Her First skill’s physical attack bonus has increased, while her Ultimate will cost much less energy now. However, the Ultimate skill’s base damage has been reduced a little.

Skill 1

Total Physical Attack Bonus: 80% >> 83%

Ultimate

Energy Cost: 30 >> 20

Base Damage: 500-800 >> 500-750

Other Adjustments

Moonton has also fixed an issue where the heroes would continue regenerating Mana for some time, even after leaving the base.

While these Mobile Legends Bang Bang January Update patch notes excite the community, the developer has planned many other amazing changes for the title. There are plenty of surprises to come in the form of collaboration, new events, and more in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang updates.