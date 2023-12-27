Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass January 2024: New skins, perks, and more

The MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024 will bring a new painted skin for a quality Gold Laner in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. This is your chance to look trendy with a skilled Marksman while farming gold and destroying enemy turrets. An official X post on December 27, 2023, also confirmed the skins and perks on the MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024.

Read on to learn more about this pass' launch date, cost, and rewards.

MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024: Release date, the latest starlight skin, and more

Moonton Games announced a new painted skin for Bruno, one of the best Gold Laners in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024 — coming out on January 1, 2024 — will also bring some returning champion skins, an event-exclusive blazing effect, and other amazing rewards that can be bought for a few Diamonds (in-game currency).

New Bruno “Street Hype” painted skin

Bruno's special Starlight skin will be available this January (Image via X/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Bruno has been among the most adored Marksmen on the Mobile Legends Bang Bang roster and likes to approach fights in the Land of Dawn like soccer. His skills resemble the freestyle jugglers from the beaches of Brazil, and the latest “Street Hype” painted skin matches his persona.

You can switch between the normal and the painted versions of the skin (Image via X/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Arriving on January 1, 2024, this skin will come in two variants. Its red-and-blue normal variant makes the champion look amazing, while the trendy sunglasses add to its appeal. However, you can also switch to this skin's yellow-painted version. The inclusion of this item makes the MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024 purchase worth getting.

You will also get the sacred statue of the champion and an exclusive Blazing Trail Effect upon buying it.

Returning champion skins

A lot of skins will be returning with the new Starlight Pass in January 2024 (Image via X/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

You can grab some of the most adored champion skins that haven't been available in a while by purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass in January 2024. While Moonton Games is currently offering exciting rewards through the New Year Benefit Month event, getting your hands on skins you might have been unable to earlier can make your gaming experience better in 2024.

However, the developer has yet to confirm which skins are returning. That said, it's likely that gamers will get their answer once the pass is launched.

Other rewards

The MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024 will also bring some other amazing rewards. It will offer special Starlight Avatar Borders, new exclusive graffiti, special Killing Notification, Chat Bubbles, and more. The premium pass is also going to let players grab a new Starlight-exclusive name color, along with 10% extra EXP and 5% extra BP for every match played.

How much does the Starlight Pass cost in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

Starlight Pass January 2024 costs only 300 Diamonds (Image via X/Mobiel Legends Bang Bang)

The MLBB Starlight Pass January 2024 will cost 300 Diamonds and can help you get rewards worth 6K Diamonds. You can also upgrade the pass for some special rewards worth 450 Diamonds.

The new Starlight Pass in January 2024 has the community on its toes. However, not everyone is satisfied with the current state of things in-game. Cici arrived in MLBB on December 27, 2023; however, players cannot buy the champion by using BP, which has been disheartening for many.