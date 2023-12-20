Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Gold Laners in MLBB (December 2023)

The best Gold Laners in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) are often the most-adored Marksmen. While these heroes need constant support from the Roamer or Support champion to survive and gather more kills, they are crucial to every team in the mobile online battle arena title. This is due to their aggressiveness and ability to carry their squad in the late game.

A good Gold Laner in MLBB should farm from the very start of a match. They should not only share the responsibility with the junglers but also complete their builds faster than their opponents, which makes picking the right Gold Laner crucial.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

From Moskov to Melissa, here are the five best Gold Laners in MLBB

1) Moskov

Moskov is among the top-tier Gold Laners in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

The first on the list of the best Gold Laners in MLBB is Moskov, a valiant desert warrior who arrives in the Land of Dawn with his Spear of Quiescence in search of Khufra, the desert’s tyrant. However, he will help allies dominate the Gold Lane with his amazing first and second skills.

Moskov uses his first skill to move from one point to another in seconds and his second skill to knock the enemies back or stun them briefly. In the meantime, his attack speed increases, eliminating the enemy easily. This skill combination helps him to quickly kill enemies and retreat from tricky situations.

On the other hand, Moskov uses his ultimate to throw his spear toward an enemy located anywhere on the map. Once the traveling spear hits and slows down an enemy, Moskov taps the ultimate skill again to reach the enemy location instantly.

2) Karrie

Karrie is among the best Gold Laners in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

Karrie is a top-tier Marksman champion in the current meta of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The lone Yasson warrior uses her Lightwheel Mark to mark her enemies. After five stacks on the target, these marks deal true damage.

With her first skill, Karrie releases a sphere of energy toward her target, dealing 250–375 damage to every enemy in its path. The skill deals more damage upon hitting an enemy at its maximum distance. With her second skill, Karrie dashes in her target direction while throwing Lightwheel to the nearest enemy and dealing more damage.

Her ultimate skill helps her enter a Dual Weild state for six seconds, increasing her movement speed and basic attacks and making her indomitable against the enemy’s top Assassins or Marksmen.

3) Popol and Kupa

Popol and Kupa are the best options for the Gold Laners in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

Popol and Kupa are the best partners to have on any Mobile Legends Bang Bang team. These are among the best Gold Laners in MLBB, and they use their combined power to dominate the lane in every game.

Popol sends Kupa ahead, using his first skill to control minion waves or attack enemy champions first. However, he also summons him whenever needed to help boost his health with the second skill.

For their ultimate skill, Popol spreads out bear traps for enemies that slow them down while dealing a great deal of magic damage. This way, the hunting partners defend ally turrets while eliminating enemies from the Land of Dawn.

4) Natan

Natan is among the top Gold Laners in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

The time traveler who got the perfect grasp of everything scientific and magical, Natan, uses his first skill to generate his Reverse-Clone and take down enemies from the scene. Then, using his second skill, he shoots a dense mass of energy that deals 225–525 damage to all the enemies along his path.

Finally, he launches his ultimate, which carries enemies along the path on contact to also deal vast magic damage to them. Using these skills to develop the best skill combination can help players master this champion easily.

5) Melissa

Use Melissa as one of the top choice Gold Laners in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

Melissa the rebellious girl’s first skill, helps her slide forward while increasing her attack speed for a few seconds. This is an interesting skill that provides players with mobility. Her first skill’s cooldown reduces by 1.5 seconds every time she hits the enemy using the Muddles.

After that, her second skill deals vast physical damage while slowing down the enemies by throwing her puppet forward. The only way to avoid her attacks is to retreat from their range. However, once attacked, the range gets bigger, creating trouble for retreating enemies. Using her first skill to increase attack speed in the meantime can take a huge toll on the enemy’s health.

Finally, Melissa’s ultimate goal is to create armor around her, preventing enemy heroes, especially the top-tier Fighter champions, from coming near her. While it doesn’t stop the attacks of range heroes, it is still a useful skill in the late game, making her one of the best choices of Gold Laners in MLBB.

These best Gold Laners in MLBB can help you assert dominance in the lane. However, you will still need support from your teammates, as Marksmen, being the squishiest heroes, often attract ganking from enemy teams. Call for backup from the best Mid Laners whenever you need to thrive in the game.