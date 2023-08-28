Mobile Legends: 5 best tips to master the Gold Lane in MLBB

There are a few basic points to remember if you're looking to master the Gold Lane in MLBB. This lane in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is crucial for any MLBB team in ranked matches. Since most low-HP, high-damage heroes take the lane, you should be careful not to give away kills to the enemy team. Knowing about the lane and its objectives might help you achieve excellence while playing as a gold laner.

This article aims to help you get a clearer idea about it and offers a few tips to dominate the lane.

How to become a good gold laner in Mobile Legends Bang Bang? Tips to master the Gold Lane in MLBB

The Gold Lane is the farthest from where the first turtle spawns in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The main objective here in the early game is to avoid enemy attacks and farm as much gold as possible for yourself and your team. The champions here are pretty weak in the early game until they buy the items that help them kill enemies with a few hits.

Gold laners are mostly the Marksman and Assassin champions in the game. Here are some tips to master the Gold Lane in MLBB.

1) Communication is key

Since gold laners are mostly low-HP champions early in the game, communication is the key to surviving longer and farming faster. The Gold Lane is the farthest from where the first turtle spawns, so the jungler will likely be far away from you. However, you can always ask for assistance from the mid-laner or the other teammates. Remember that sacrificing yourself while trying to take on enemies will significantly deter your team.

Thus, you are advised to communicate constantly with your teammates to choose the right strategies and ask for help whenever required so that you produce the best results for your team.

2) Learn to jungle invade

Jungle invasion is a strategy adopted by many professionals in the pro leagues, and you can incorporate this in your gameplay to master the Gold Lane in MLBB. Stealing the enemy's jungle buffs can help you delay their progress. However, keep an eye on the map to avoid getting ambushed by the opponent jungler. The best way to execute this strategy perfectly is to bring the team’s tank along with you while going for it.

It is important to note that this strategy is best suited for junglers, so until and unless the opportunity presents itself, stay out of their way, or you might just gift a free kill to the enemy team.

3) Positioning is everything

Knowing how to position Marksman or Assassin heroes correctly is crucial when trying to master the Gold Lane in MLBB. You can take advantage of aggressive opponents by retreating towards the turret while hitting them with your basic attacks and skills.

Allow aggressive enemies to charge mindlessly, as they will soon start receiving direct hits from your turret. If they start retreating, you can use blink skills or speed-enhancing battle spells like Flicker or Sprint to land the killer blow.

However, note that this might be ineffective for Tank or other high-HP heroes since they will likely outlast you and absorb any damage you deal.

4) Time the final blow accurately

Since gold laners also have to farm faster for the team, timing the final blow precisely is crucial. You can deal all the damage you want to enemy minions and champions. However, you get the most gold when the final blow that kills an enemy comes from you.

Gold is crucial for gold laners, especially early in the game, since they are the most vulnerable at that time and need to buy items to become an indomitable force in the Gold Lane that can carry the team in the late game.

Timing your attack to kill enemy minions, champions, and jungle monsters is crucial for those trying to master the Gold Lane in MLBB.

5) Know when to give up on the tower

Stay out of the circle if you want to master the Gold Lane in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

A crucial job for the gold laners in the early and mid-game is to push their lanes and destroy enemy turrets as soon as possible. However, many beginners often keep pushing towers when they're low on HP, sometimes even when they can see the opponent heroes closing in on the map.

Understanding when to disengage is very crucial, especially when you're low on health. If you want to master the Gold Lane in MLBB, it is good practice to retreat from the turrets whenever you notice or suspect that enemy heroes are closing in, even if your champion has full HP.