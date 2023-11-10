Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 Best Assassins in MLBB (November 2023)

Assassins in MLBB come with impressive damage-dealing abilities that help them ambush enemy champions. They mostly spend the early game in the jungles, killing monsters and farming gold for their teammates. However, once allies call for backup, Assassins will position themselves in the bushes to wipe enemies off the Land of Dawn.

Besides, with proper farming, these characters can easily carry their team into the late game. This article presents a list of the best-performing Assassins in MLBB.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Which are the best Assassins in MLBB? Ling and four other best Assassins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

1) Aamon

Aamon is among the best Assassins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Aamon is a powerful assassin with the severely damaging ability to convert his energy to Malefic Blades. He can throw these projectiles to inflict damage and slow down nearby enemies. These shards then fly to the enemy's location again, dealing severe magic damage to finish them off.

Aamon’s passive keeps him invisible until he gets very close to the enemy and lands the final blow. This capable Assassin’s damage increases based on the enemy’s missing HP. He can inflict up to 150% bonus damage when the foe's HP is below 30%.

2) Fanny

Try Fanny, one of the best Assasins in the title (Image via Moonton Games)

Fanny is another versatile Assassin in MLBB. Players can use her as a jungler in the early game for farming, invading enemy jungles, and acquiring buffs while backing up her allies in the Land of Dawn. She is among the fiercest champions and the first heroes to use energy as her skill source.

Mastering Fanny can be very tricky. She is the only champion in this game’s library without any slowing effect or crowd-control move in her skillset. However, her movement speed helps her enter or exit teamfights quickly. Fanny’s ultimate can also critically reduce the health of her enemies.

3) Ling

Ling can carry your team in late game (Image via Moonton Games)

Ling is also an Assassin with amazing mobility, like Fanny. He has trained tirelessly, and his efforts have paid off. He has become among the best characters in this game. This champion can leap from one wall to the next, which helps him chase down his targets.

Another impressive skill this fighter has enables him to gain four Lightness Points for every second he spends on a wall and five extra points every time he deals damage.

His Tempest of Blades skill allows him to leap into the air with enhanced movement speed, and then he lands on the ground, dealing 250-450 Physical Damage to enemies.

4) Lancelot

Lancelot still remains one of the top-tier champions (Image via Moonton Games)

Lancelot is among the most adored Assassins in MLBB. He is probably the only one on this list with fight-initiation capabilities. Puncture, his first skill, brands the enemy with a sword mark and stays on cooldown as long as that mark stays on the foe's body.

Lancelot can inflict severe damage on enemies with his amazing second and ultimate skill as well. Players should practice positioning themselves properly in the bushes while using this champion. This will help them finish off retreating enemies.

5) Guison

Guison has always been among the best Assassins in MLBB irrespective of the meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Guison is an incredibly mobile unit that can inflict severe damage on enemies with his knives. He is among the first Assassins in MLBB to deal both magical and physical damage to their opponents. Besides, Guison is the only champion whose active skills have a second phase.

His Incandescence helps him dash towards enemy champions. He also throws five daggers if his first and second skills are cast once before the ult’s cooldown reset and can recall all those projectiles simultaneously. This allows him to deal immense damage to adversaries.

That concludes the list of the most powerful Assassins in MLBB based on their performance in this game's current meta. Add them to your team to bolster your chances of victory.

