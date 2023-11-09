Shadow Brawl mode in MLBB: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Shadow Brawl mode in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is back for a week, with plenty of rewards for the community. Mobile Legends Bang Bang's popular arcade-style minigame is a deviation of the Brawl mode, where all team members use the same hero to battle against enemies on a single lane. You must take on your opponent in the Bridge of Destruction to win rewards.

This article attempts to prepare you for the Shadow Brawl mode in MLBB.

What is Shadow Brawl mode in MLBB?

The Shadow Brawl mode is a variation of the Brawl mode that keeps returning to Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). Your team must choose from a set of heroes at the start. The entire team will play with the most-voted champion.

Moonton Games confirmed the return of the Shadow Brawl mode with a post on the title's official X page. Per the post, the mode will be live in the game from November 8, 2023, to November 14, 2023.

Rewards

The Shadow Brawl mode in MLBB has plenty of battle tasks to complete, which can help you win some of the best in-game rewards.

Here is a list of rewards you can earn from this event:

Yu Zhong hero trial card

Double BP cards

Magic Dusts

Golden Dices

Yu Zhong will be in the hero voting phase. He is a top-tier champion in the current meta. Make him the most-voted champion, and your enemies will face the wrath of the black dragon.

Tips to win Shadow Brawl Mode in MLBB

Check out the tips to win more in this new arcade game in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

In the Shadow Brawl mode, the champions will receive special buffs to maintain balance. You can buy equipment only at your home base and cannot recall when fighting on the Bridge of Destruction.

The masters of the Mid Lane may have some advantages in the one-lane fight of the Shadow Brawl mode. Here are some tips to win:

Vote for the hero with good skill synergy.

It is alright if you are bad at using a champion. However, do not vote for the lower-tier champions.

Use the Chain properly. It connects you to your current position and will automatically pull you back after four seconds. This is a great substitute for the Flicker spell, as you are not allowed to use it in this game mode.

The Shadow Brawl mode in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a fast-paced, arcade-style minigame. It is a great option if you are tired of the monotonous 5v5 gameplay in the Classic and Ranked matches in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Check out our other game-related guides here.