Mobile Legends: MLBB tier list for November 2023

The MLBB tier list for November 2023 will help you find the best champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With each patch, Moonton Games adjusts the abilities of these champions to keep the game interesting. The most recent update went live on October 17, 2023, prompting players to unearth the best champions for this month.

As the new Starlight Pass for November goes live, this article will rank the top champions to help bolster your team's chances of winning.

Mobile Legends: MLBB tier list

Best Mobile Legends Tanks

The best tanks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Tanks are the most durable champions on the roster. Primarily used as support to guard your Mages and other low HP champions, they also perform crowd control, fight initiation, safeguard your turrets, and provide backup.

Some of the most adored Tanks have changed their position on the MLBB tier list after the recent patch update.

S tier: Tigreal, Gloo, Fredrinn

Tigreal, Gloo, Fredrinn A tier: Khufra, Barats, Gatotkaca, Minotaur, Edith, Akai, Atlas, Uranus, Baxia

Khufra, Barats, Gatotkaca, Minotaur, Edith, Akai, Atlas, Uranus, Baxia B tier: Franco, Balmond, Hilda, Hylos, Johnson

Franco, Balmond, Hilda, Hylos, Johnson C tier: Grock, Belerick

Grock, Belerick D tier: Ruby

Best Mobile Legends Mages

Best Mages in the current meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Mages are the guardians of the Mid Lane. These magicians, while harboring low HP, boast amazing skill combinations and immense damage outputs. Almost all the newbies have been frustrated by Chang’e or Pharsa’s ults.

However, picking up the best Mages to create a balanced team is tough. To that end, follow the MLBB tier list below to determine your selections.

S tier: Chang’e, Kadita, Novaria, Valir

Chang’e, Kadita, Novaria, Valir A tier: Pharsa, Cecillion, Odette, Yve, Lunox, Kagura, Lylia, Harith

Pharsa, Cecillion, Odette, Yve, Lunox, Kagura, Lylia, Harith B tier: Gord, Lou-Yi, Esmeralda, Nana, Vale, Alice

Gord, Lou-Yi, Esmeralda, Nana, Vale, Alice C tier: Zhask, Eudora, Vexanna

Zhask, Eudora, Vexanna D tier: Cyclops, Aurora

Best Mobile Legends Fighters

Best Fighter champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

The MLBB tier list for November has seen some changes in the ranking of the best fighters. As low-range characters with a high damage output, they usually enter the jungle early and take all the buffs. However, you must farm properly in the early game to maximize their potential.

Fighters often hide in the bushes and patiently wait for when a teammate needs backup. They are also great at chasing down the retreating enemies. For this reason, skilled players often become MVPs with these junglers.

S tier: Chou, Terizla, Martis

Chou, Terizla, Martis A tier: Lapu-Lapu, Dyrroth, Yu-Zhong, Alpha, Bane, Minsitthar, Paquito, Hilda, Yin

Lapu-Lapu, Dyrroth, Yu-Zhong, Alpha, Bane, Minsitthar, Paquito, Hilda, Yin B tier: Balmond, Zilong, Badang, Alodous, Leomord, Ruby, Masha, X-borg, Silvana, Thamuz, Sun

Balmond, Zilong, Badang, Alodous, Leomord, Ruby, Masha, X-borg, Silvana, Thamuz, Sun C tier: Jawhead, Phoveus, Roger, Argus

Jawhead, Phoveus, Roger, Argus D tier: Alucard, Freya

Best Mobile Legends Assassins

Best Assassins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Assassins are a great alternative to Fighters. Despite their low range and HP, these damage dealers are some of the best junglers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Furthermore, they can “Shut Down” retreating enemies using their skills.

However, you must spend the early game farming in the jungles. Try to invade enemy jungles and take both the Lord and the Turtle buffs to remain a step ahead of the enemies. Here's the MLBB tier list of the best Assassins in the current meta.

S tier: Lancelot, Aamon, Ling

Lancelot, Aamon, Ling A tier: Saber, Guison, Hanzo, Bendetta, Arlott, Fanny, Karina

Saber, Guison, Hanzo, Bendetta, Arlott, Fanny, Karina B tier: Kadita, Joy, Hanzo, Helcurt

Kadita, Joy, Hanzo, Helcurt C tier: Selena

Selena D tier: Yi Sun-Shin

Best Mobile Legends Marksmen

Best Marksmen in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Marksmen are the most adored champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. They mostly take the Gold Lane and farm in the early game, buying all the build items. Following this process, they become immensely overpowered to the extent of carrying their teams into the late game.

However, their low HP renders them helpless against jungle monsters. Marksmen, therefore, heavily rely on Fighters and Assassins for farming and Tanks and Support champions to safeguard them. The MLBB tier list ranks the best Marksmen in the current meta.

S tier: Melissa, Granger, Bruno

Melissa, Granger, Bruno A tier: Edith, Wanwan, Hanabi, Miye, Moskov, Karrie

Edith, Wanwan, Hanabi, Miye, Moskov, Karrie B tier: Irithel, Ixia, Lesley, Claude, Brody, Popol and Kupa, Clint

Irithel, Ixia, Lesley, Claude, Brody, Popol and Kupa, Clint C tier: Beatrix, Layla

Beatrix, Layla D tier: Kimmy

Best Mobile Legends Support

Best Support champions according to MLBB tier list (Image via Moonton Games)

The Support champions mostly play as Roamers, with most of them helping their teammates either by healing or nerfing opponents. This MLBB tier list ranks all the Support champions in the current meta:

S tier: Mathilda, Floryn, Angela

Mathilda, Floryn, Angela A tier: Framis, Estes, Rafaela

Framis, Estes, Rafaela B tier: Diggie, Camilla

Diggie, Camilla C tier: Nana

Nana D tier: Franco

While this MLBB tier list ranks the champions based on the adjustments made in the last patch update, many of the B or C-tier selections can compete against top-tier opponents. However, you must invest enough time to master their skills.

