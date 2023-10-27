Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass: New skins, perks, and more (November 2023)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang developer, Moonton Games, has announced the new MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023 via an official X (formerly Twitter) post. It kept dropping hints in its previous posts to give gamers a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming update. Yet, it was mostly speculation before the X post rolled in on October 26, 2023.

This MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023 brings an exclusive skin for Melissa, latest kill notifications, and other perks for gamers. This article talks about all the fresh content that will arrive in the game with this new update.

MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023: Upcoming Starlight skin November 2023, and more

Game developer Moonton Games has announced a new Starlight Pass for Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) in November, featuring a new Melissa skin, plenty of returning champion outfits, and plenty of fresh content. Let’s talk about the new champion skins first.

New Melissa “Nightcrawler” skin

Melissa gets a new skin (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Melissa is among the best Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Her new Nightcrawler skin will make its way to the game on November 1, 2023. The light blue cosmetic almost changes her and her doll's appearance, and will make gaming with her a lot more fun.

It is worth noting that you can level up the Starlight Pass to get the skin's painted version. Further, you will get a special Sacred Statue for Melissa and an MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023 exclusive Trail Effect.

The top returning champion skins

November's Pass brings 10 popular champion skins in the Starlight Shop (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang).

There will be 10 returning hero skins available in the newly revamped Starlight Shop. However, there is no confirmation on which skins will return to the MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023 as of now.

All rewards

The MLBB Starlight Pass November 2023 will also bring in plenty of amazing rewards. You can get a permanent Avatar Border as a first-purchase reward for getting a Starlight Pass for the first time in November.

You can also get other rewards like new killing notifications, Starlight Graffiti, Chat Bubble, and more. Get the premium Starlight-exclusive name color, 5% extra BP for every match, 10% extra EXP for every match, 10% extra star protection points, 30% bonus mastery, and more.

How much is Starlight in MLBB 2023?

The new Pass will only cost 300 diamonds (Image via YouTube/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

You can get the Starlight Membership Pass November 2023 rewards worth over 6000 Diamonds, along with a weekly bundle worth over 1700 Diamonds, for 300 Diamonds only.

November 2023's pass will bring plenty of fresh content for gamers. Feel free to check out our Mobile Legends Bang Bang tier list to choose the best-performing champions in the current meta while you wait for the pass to go live.