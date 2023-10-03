The MLBB tier list for October 2023 aims to rank the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions based on their performance in the current meta. However, it is difficult for players to keep track of all patch updates and hero adjustments. Besides, with the new Project NEXT update arriving in September to celebrate the game's seventh anniversary, a lot has changed in the hero power tier.

This article tries to rank all the top champions of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Use your hard-earned Battle Points (in-game currency) to buy the best performers and stand a chance to win more.

Mobile Legends: MLBB Tier List

Best Mobile Legends Tanks

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, these durable champions on the roster will take damage from enemy heroes to save your Marksmen and Mages. From crowd control to roaming for backup, they can do it all.

However, they come with a lower damage output, which becomes a problem, especially when you are guarding a turret alone against enemy champions. Tanks compensate for that with their high HP, making them a perfect choice for any team. Some of the best ones are:

S tier Atlas, Gloo, Tigreal, Grock A tier Franco, Minotaur, Fredrinn, Gatotkaca, Akai, Edith, Lolita, Johnson B tier Alice, Esmeralda, Uranus, Baxia, Balmond, Khufra, Hylos C tier Hilda, Barats, Ruby D tier Belerick

Best Mobile Legends Mages

These magicians guard Mid Lane with all their might. They have great damage output that makes a great combo with their average damage output. It is ideal to use these spellcasters early in the game to defend the Mid Lane.

However, these heroes can be a little squishy, and thus, choosing the best-performing Mages is crucial to creating a balanced team. The MLBB tier list below ranks the best Mages in the title in the current meta:

S tier Pharsa, Eudora, Valentina, Harley A tier Kagura, Lylia, Chang’e, Yve, Odette, Vale, Gord, Valir B tier Cyclops, Lunox, Cecilion, Alice, Esmeralda, Kimmy, Kadita, Aurora, Harith, Luo Yi, Zhask, Nana C tier Harith, Angela, Faramis, Vexana D tier Diggie, Estes

Best Mobile Legends Fighters

The best Fighters on the MLBB tier list for October will help you farm in the Jungles in the early game. These champions have a low range, but they can deal severe damage to enemy champions. Hide in the bushes along their retreat path to “Shut Down” the enemy.

With the high offensive stats Fighters offer, they often get the most kills and become MVPs in Mobile Legends Bang Bang games. However, it takes a lot of time to master any of the Fighter champions. The best FIghters are:

S tier Martis, Alpha, Lapu-Lapu, Yin, Hayabusa A tier Dyrroth, Bane, Balmond, Arlott, Chou, Paquito, Khaleed, Yu Zhong, Aulus, Zilong, Sun, Guinevere, Silvana B tier Badang, Jawhead, X. Borg, Terizla, Thamuz, Alodous, Masha, Leomord C tier Freya, Hilda, Ruby, Kaja D tier Barats

Best Mobile Legends Assassins

Assassins are among the best damage dealers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. However, these fan-favorite champions come with low HP, which makes it tough to survive long in the game. Therefore, you need to form the perfect item build for these champions to get the best results.

Position yourself in the bushes beside the lanes, and you will get enough kills. However, as Assassins, you should also try to invade the enemy jungles early in the game. Below is an MLBB tier list for the best Assassins in the current meta:

S tier Saber, Gusion, Lancelot, Aamon, Ling A tier Hanzo, Arlott, Lesley, Bendetta, Joy Fanny, Karina B tier Kadita, Joy, Helcurt C tier Selena D tier Yi Sun-Shin

Best Mobile Legends Marksman

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Marksmen are similar to Assassins. These offensively overpowered champions can keep any enemy champions quiet in ranked matches. They mostly go for Gold Lanes, farming early-game and carrying their teams late-game.

With the right backup from Support champions who usually roam the map to help teammates with HP buffs, Marksmen can push and destroy all turrets in their lane easily.

S tier Melissa, Wanwan, Granger, Edith, Bruno A tier Beatrix, Hanabi, Miya, Moskov, Lesley, Karrie, Irithel, Ixia B tier Brody, Claude, Popol and Kupa, Clint C tier Layla D tier Kimmy

Best Mobile Legends Support

Support champions are an underrated lot on the roster. However, most damage-dealing Marksmen, Junglers, and even Mages are helpless in front of enemies without their help. Support champions are crucial for healing teammates and nerfing opponents.

This MLBB tier list ranks all the Support champions in the current meta:

S tier Mathilda, Floryn A tier Faramis, Angela, Estes B tier Diggie, Rafaela C tier Camilla D tier Nana

That covers all the Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions ranked in an MLBB tier list. This way, you need not worry about choosing the best performers in the current meta.