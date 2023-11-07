Mobile Legends: How to master Mid Lane in MLBB

Mid Lane in MLBB plays a crucial role in controlling the battlefield. The lane leads to the river area and is situated at an equal distance from the top and bottom lanes, making it easier for you to rotate and stop rotating enemies in their path. However, the job becomes a lot harder when the enemy team is trying to outwit you at every step.

Follow the guide to assert your dominance in the Mid Lane in MLBB matches and bolster your chances of winning more.

What is Mid Lane in MLBB? A complete guide to mastering the area

Mid Lane is the middle road that connects ally and enemy bases to the river area of the map. It is the Mages’ playground in the Land of Dawn. Both sides of the road are covered with jungle areas, giving you ample space to ambush.

Here are a few tips that can help you master the Mid Lane in MLBB.

Initiate fights and provide crowd control

Kill these carts first when crowd-controlling while trying to master the Mid Lane in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

As a mid-laner, crowd control is the most crucial aspect to master. Many might disagree, but creeps are the most frustrating enemy in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. They keep sneaking in from behind when you focus on enemy champions and inflict plenty of damage to the turrets. Therefore, always take care of the creeps, especially the minion carts, first to keep your turret’s health intact.

However, that does not mean you will not target the enemy champions. It is better to initiate fights after killing the minions or once you have enough backup waiting in the bushes to gank the target. Use the best Mages from the current meta and Flicker or Flameshot as your battle spells to keep the enemy away.

Keep rotating

Once you master the first tip, most enemy champions in the higher ranks will retreat or rotate more often than not after each fight. While they keep running away from you, don’t let them gank on your allies in another lane. Keep an eye on the map, and every time you have cleared the minion waves, quickly rotate to other areas to help the team.

Try to work with your jungler after clearing minion waves by helping them kill the monsters or invade the enemy junglers. This will help you complete your build faster. You can also take on the smaller jungle monsters (the small bear, small dragon, and such) to farm fast.

You can also rotate to any of the side lanes to provide a numerical advantage to your teammates. However, never spend too much time there, especially in the early game, as you still need clear minion waves in your lane.

Help in securing the jungle buffs

Help your junglers kill the jungle monsters when trying to master the Mid Lane in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Help your junglers secure the jungle buffs, as those will be crucial in paving your path to victory. Enemies often wait in the bushes when a teammate is draining the jungle monsters’ health so that they can land the final blow and steal the buffs.

You can use your spells to poke the monsters, provide a numerical advantage to the jungler, and force the enemies to retreat. Try to reach level four and unlock your ultimate before the first turtle spawns for better results.

Try to zone out enemies while defending

Try to zone out enemies in defensive phases to help your team. Champions of the Mid Lane in MLBB have poking and wave-clearing abilities. Use them in mid- and late-game to poke the enemies before your creeps arrive and force them to retreat. This way, you can release pressure on your allies as they siege an enemy turret.

On the other hand, try to clear the minion wave before they reach the turret. Try to divert their attention to you while staying within the range of your turret. This way, you will also be safe from enemy champions preparing for an ambush.

Bonus tips

Here are some bonus tips to help you in your learning phase.

Always clear up the creeps of your lane before rotating, as you will become untraceable on the minimap.

Always rotate to the lane where the enemies have pushed up close to your team’s turrets. You want them to be far away from the safety of their turret.

Try to flank the enemy while rotating. Prey upon the unsuspecting enemies who are busy fighting your allies or dealing damage to the team’s turrets.

Mages are among the least durable champions on the roster. Therefore, mastering ambush attacks can be helpful when trying to master Mid Lane in MLBB.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang keeps bringing interesting updates for gamers. Follow Sportskeeda for all the in-game updates.