Moskov revamp in MLBB: Major changes, release date, and more

On November 5, 2023, Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) confirmed November 7, 2023, to be the release date for Spear of Quiescence – Moskov's arrival via an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The Moskov revamp in MLBB is slated to bring plenty of major changes to the adored Gold Laner’s skills. The post mentioned Moskov’s enhanced abilities to chase down a low-HP enemy, among other things.

This article delves into the details of the promised changes to be introduced with the revamped version of the Wildsand tribe’s vengeful prince.

Moskov revamp in MLBB 2023: Release date and more

Expand Tweet

The Hero Revamp Spotlight video attached to the aforementioned official tweet showcased the vengeful desert warrior will appear with a new look, origin story, voice lines, and other adjustments when the revamp goes live.

Skill adjustments made in the Moskov revamp in MLBB

The enhanced passive has increased Moskov's range (Image via Twitter/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Moskov’s spear’s ability to pierce the nearest enemies while dealing additional damage to those behind has been enhanced in the new update. The passive skill now has a longer and wider range. The cooldown of his first and second skills has been reduced as well.

Moreover, the animation and the visual effects of the first and second skills of the champion have been improved.

The first skill after the Moskov revamp in MLBB will help him blink in the target's direction and enhance his attack speed for three seconds.

The second skill, the Spear of Misery, used to knock enemies backward, will also stun them following the revamp, given that there is an enemy hero or a wall behind the target.

Use the ult a second time, and Moskov will blink out of the shadow toward the target, dealing more damage (Image via Moonton games)

As already established, the spear of his ultimate skill will pierce the target to inflict damage on enemies behind them while slowing all enemies it hits. Activating the Spear of Destruction, the ultimate skill, for a second time will help Moskov blink out of the shadow in the target direction to inflict more damage. This will also reduce the cooldown of his first skill. This buff will help him easily chase and secure more kills.

Furthermore, the ultimate skill now features a camera that helps you see which hero got hit by the spear. This will help the players decide whether they want to chase them.

How to use Moskov revamp in MLBB?

The official X post also mentioned some pro tips to help you get accustomed to the recent adjustments.

In the learning phase, use the first skill to blink toward the opposition and stun the target with the second skill. Then, use as many basic attacks as you can to bring their health down.

In a team fight, start with the ultimate to slow down a target and then activate it again to blink out of the shadow. Then, stun them using the second skill and finish them off with the basic attacks.

The Moskov revamp in MLBB will make him an incredibly powerful champion in the meta with the arrival of the new patch 1.8.30 update in MLBB.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Mobile Legends Bang Bang updates.