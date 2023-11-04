Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 (MLBB): Release date, hero adjustments, and more

The highly anticipated Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 is set to go live, and the community can't wait. Many may have noticed a new mail in their in-game mailbox this past month detailing the hero and equipment adjustments made based on Ranked matches and MPL game data in the upcoming update.

The developers sent another email on November 2, 2023, confirming the release date of the latest patch of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. This article will dive into details regarding the upcoming updates in MLBB.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 (MLBB): Release date and hero adjustments

Per the recent mail developers sent to the players, the next Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.30 update will be released on November 7, 2023 (server time). For those unaware, server time is MLBB’s standard time determined by deducting eight hours from Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Here are all the balance adjustments made to the champions:

Mathilda

Adjustments made to Mathilda (Image via Moonton Games)

While the community was happy to see Mathilda back in action, many believed she was too buffed. The developer listened, and now some aspects of her Ultimate will be nerfed in this update.

Second skill

Mathilda’s second skill’s cooldown (previously 12–11s) has been increased (now 13.5–11s).

The duration of Ally’s Movement Speed Boost has been decreased (2.5s >> 2s).

Ultimate skill

Wisp Damage (previously 60–70) has been limited to 40 at all levels.

Cooldown has been increased to 40s from 30s.

Base Shield has also decreased to 400–600 from 600–900.

The range and speed of the second dash have also been reduced.

Rafaela

Rafaela has shown her immunity, making her Movement Speed Bonus too hard to counter. So, the Support champion's skills will be adjusted in the upcoming meta.

Skill 1

The damage bonus she got from Minions and Creeps has been removed.

Skill 2

The Movement Speed and Slow Immunity Duration is reduced from 1.5s to 1s.

Angela

Angela's adjustments in the upcoming MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Angela was recently being used as a Mid Lane champion in tournament matches, which developers thought might result in a reduction of the usage rate of Mage champions. So, they've decided to nerf the champion a little bit.

Passive

Angela’s power to increase her Movement Speed with each stack is being reduced to 7.5% for up to 4 stacks from 15% for up to 2 stacks.

First Skill

Magic Bonus reduced to 75% from 90%.

Ultimate

Angela’s ult used to provide 1200–2000 Shield and 200–400 Magic Power with it. This has been reduced to 1000–1500 Shield and 200%–300% Magic Power with it.

Ixia

Ixia arrived with the Project NEXT update on June 27, 2023, and instantly became one of the most adored marksmen. She is also getting nerfed in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update.

Ixia’s damage attributes in mid-to-late games have decreased.

Her Physical Attack Growth is also reduced to 7.5 from 10.

Wanwan

Adjustments made to Wanwan in the MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Wanwan's dash speed was nerfed in the last few updates. However, as her Control Removal ability’s cooldown has increased, developers feel that the dash speed nerfs are now unnecessary. Thus, her ability is being retrieved in this MLBB patch update to improve her gameplay.

Passive

Wanwan’s dash speed increases with her Attack Speed ability, which has been increased and returned to the pre-nerf version.

Arlott

As developers have increased Arlott's ultimate skill’s animation time, enemies will now have enough time to react to that skill. So his previous nerfs have all been restored as well.

Ultimate

Skill cooldown reduced from 30–24s to 24–18s.

Aldous

Aldous' adjustments in MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

While Aldous’ stack-building speed has improved significantly, the community wanted him to be more powerful late game. The developers have, thus, buffed the champion, and here are the adjustments:

First skill

Aldous’ Soul Steal Upper Limit has been increased to 650 from 500.

Ultimate skill

However, his ult has been nerfed heavily. It used to be 400–600 + 10% of the enemy’s Max HP and got reduced to 250–400 +8% of the enemy’s Max HP.

Fredrinn

Fredrinn has performed immensely in recent times and is seen as extremely powerful in high-ranked games. Therefore, his powers have also been nerfed a little in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update.

Passive

His power to convert Crystal Energy into HP has been reduced to 20% from 25% for damaging heroes. (For damage dealt to Minions 15% >> 10%)

Ultimate

Fredrinn’s Hybrid Defense (previously 30–60) has been reduced to 15–35.

Terizla

Terzila's upcoming adjustment in MLBB patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games aims to develop Terizla as a powerful option on the EXP Lane while keeping him a less dominant champion.

Second skill

His accumulated Physical Attack Bonus for the first couple of hits (previously 180% at all levels) has been reduced to 160%–185%.

The total Physical Attack Bonus for the third hit (previously 300% at all levels) has been reduced to 220%–320%.

Edith

Edith’s survivability when not in Phylax has also been reduced.

Ultimate

However, Edith’s Lifesteal Increased has decreased from 10%–30% to 5%–20%.

Odette

Odette's changes in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.30 update (MLBB) (Image via Moonton Games)

Odette’s skill cooldown has been slightly reduced while increasing her damage.

First skill

Cooldown reduced from 7s to 6–5s.

Second skill

The second skill’s cooldown has also been reduced from 11–8.5s to 12–10s.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 (MLBB): All equipment adjustments

The upcoming MLBB pupdate will also see some adjustments made to the equipment. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Twilight Armor

Twilight Armor's adjustments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 will make Twilight Armor more effective in blocking damage. It will not get triggered by weaker attacks in the late game anymore. The developer will also increase the number of damage blocked.

Unique Passive

The Triggering Condition (previously taking more than 600 damage in a single hit) is increased to taking more than 800 damage in a single hit.

Flat Damage Reduction has been increased to 300 from 150.

Berserker’s Fury

The dominant phase of heroes who focus on crit has been slightly delayed.

The price of the equipment has been increased from 2250 to 2500.

Jungling Equipment

Since jungles with multiple defensive equipment were too powerful in the previous patch, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang 1.8.30 update has reduced the jungling speed in the mid-to-late game.

Unique Passive: Hunter

DPS against Creeps: Hero Level x 2 + 2% Max HP >> 25 + Hero Level x 3+ 1% max HP.

Besides, the Gold Bonus in Gold Lane Siege Minion has been reduced to 35% from 45%.

Some new events will follow the upcoming MLBB patch 1.8.30 update

M5 World Championship will begin in November after the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update (Image via Moonton Games)

The M5 World Championship will start just after the MLBB patch 1.8.30 update. Besides, a Mega Sale event will also arrive soon in the title, allowing gamers to get new skins for as little as 1 Diamond.

The title is ready to welcome the whole community with the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates on MLBB.