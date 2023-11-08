Esports & Gaming
MLBB codes for November 2023: How to redeem codes for free in-game rewards and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 08, 2023 09:57 GMT
MLBB redeem codes for November
All the MLBB redeem codes for November (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Moonton Games’ popular mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title, has released the MLBB codes for November 2023 to help you win some pivotal in-game rewards. The popular MOBA title brings codes every month that provide freebies in the form of Diamonds, Magic Dust, and other crucial in-game assets.

In this guide, we'll go through the Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for November 2023 and explain how to redeem them to gain tactical advantages over your opponents.

All the active MLBB codes for November 2023 and how to redeem them

youtube-cover

Moonton Games keeps bringing new patch updates that tweak the champion’s abilities, thus making it hard for the community to find the best champions in each meta. These active codes, with their rewards, can help you get some tactical advantage over your opponents.

Here are all the MLBB codes for November that were active at the time of writing.

  • HOLAMLBB (for new players)
  • 6DDZTC
  • T4XFXT
  • JCCFR7
  • 5PNU6H
  • SUMMER0825
  • 6A2AXM
  • VS5X65
  • MLA999
  • NSZTTX
  • 7YEKK3

However, it is worth noting that there is a limit to the number of times these codes can be redeemed. For example, if a code has a redemption limit of 100, it can be redeemed only by the first hundred users. Moreover, an account can redeem each code only once.

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for November 2023?

The Success message upon a successful redemption of a code (Image via Moonton Games)
The Success message upon a successful redemption of a code (Image via Moonton Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide to help beginners redeem MLBB codes for November 2023.

  • Step 1: Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device, and tap on Settings.
  • Step 2: Copy your in-game server ID.
  • Step 3: Arrive on the code exchange page.
  • Step 4: Now fill in the boxes on that code redemption page with the details. These include the code, game ID, and regional ID.
  • Step 5: Click on send to enter all the information and wait.

Your in-game mailbox will get a “Success” message if the code is still active, and you will get the rewards.

These codes will not be valid for the same user after their successful redemption. Try your luck with the aforementioned codes, and come back next month for more active codes.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang updates.

