MLBB codes for November 2023: How to redeem codes for free in-game rewards and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Moonton Games’ popular mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title, has released the MLBB codes for November 2023 to help you win some pivotal in-game rewards. The popular MOBA title brings codes every month that provide freebies in the form of Diamonds, Magic Dust, and other crucial in-game assets.

In this guide, we'll go through the Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for November 2023 and explain how to redeem them to gain tactical advantages over your opponents.

All the active MLBB codes for November 2023 and how to redeem them

Moonton Games keeps bringing new patch updates that tweak the champion’s abilities, thus making it hard for the community to find the best champions in each meta. These active codes, with their rewards, can help you get some tactical advantage over your opponents.

Here are all the MLBB codes for November that were active at the time of writing.

HOLAMLBB (for new players)

6DDZTC

T4XFXT

JCCFR7

5PNU6H

SUMMER0825

6A2AXM

VS5X65

MLA999

NSZTTX

7YEKK3

However, it is worth noting that there is a limit to the number of times these codes can be redeemed. For example, if a code has a redemption limit of 100, it can be redeemed only by the first hundred users. Moreover, an account can redeem each code only once.

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for November 2023?

The Success message upon a successful redemption of a code (Image via Moonton Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide to help beginners redeem MLBB codes for November 2023.

Step 1: Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device, and tap on Settings.

Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device, and tap on Settings. Step 2: Copy your in-game server ID.

Copy your in-game server ID. Step 3: Arrive on the code exchange page.

Arrive on the code exchange page. Step 4: Now fill in the boxes on that code redemption page with the details. These include the code, game ID, and regional ID.

Now fill in the boxes on that code redemption page with the details. These include the code, game ID, and regional ID. Step 5: Click on send to enter all the information and wait.

Your in-game mailbox will get a “Success” message if the code is still active, and you will get the rewards.

These codes will not be valid for the same user after their successful redemption. Try your luck with the aforementioned codes, and come back next month for more active codes.

