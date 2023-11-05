Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Fighters in MLBB

The best Fighters in MLBB help the team by taking the jungles in the early game and are a must in higher-ranked matches of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These champions provide allies with enough gold to complete their builds faster. Coupled with that, they gain further influence in mid-game as their skills start to inflict immense damage.

However, finding the best Fighters from a library of champions is hard. Therefore, this article tries to determine the best selections for your team.

Who are the best Fighters in MLBB? Aldous and other best Fighters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

1) Chou

Chou is a great fighter in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Chou is probably among the most capable Fighters in MLBB. This semi-tank champion boasts immense offensive abilities and better durability than most heroes in the category. This gifted martial artist punches up to three times with his first skill, Jeet Kune Do, each of which inflicts immense damage.

Shunpo, his second skill, allows him to dash in the enemy direction, gaining Control Immunity, while his ult strikes land a roundhouse kick, dealing severe damage.

This combination of skills makes him a great hero in gank fights, as he can knock retreating enemies backward.

2) Yu Zhong

You can rely on Yu Zhong in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Yu Zhong has shown immense potential in the current meta. This Fighter's ultimate ability allows him to transform into a black dragon that can chase retreating enemies or enable escape.

This versatile champion possesses great durability and regeneration skills, allowing him to become a formidable tank. His crowd-control abilities further boost this facet.

Use Soul Grip, his second skill, to slow down an enemy and leap towards them with Furious Dive, the third skill. Finally, hit the enemy Dragon Tail, the first skill, and use ult to retreat if required.

3) Aldous

Try Aldous in the new patch update in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Aldous, the guard of Minos Labyrinth, has stayed under the radar for quite some time. However, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.30 update has heavily improved his first and ultimate skill to make him more powerful in the late game.

His first skill, which can trigger once every five seconds, gives him a shield on his next basic attack, making it impossible for enemies to inflict any damage. Coupled with that, his ult provides a vision of all the enemy heroes for five seconds and allows him to use his skills during this time. If used, he will dash towards the enemy hero and inflict enormous hit damage.

4) Yin

Yin is one of the most adored fighters in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Yin is among the most adored Fighters in MLBB. He enters the jungle in the early game and brings in enough gold by killing the jungle monsters. However, Yin starts showcasing his skills in the mid-game, with his rapidly increasing damage output.

Coupled with that, he has a unique ultimate skill that forces nearby enemies to enter his realm, where he easily beats them with his first and second skills. Isolate the target enemy with his ult, slow him down with the second skill, Instant Blast, and sign their death summon with Charged Punch, the first skill.

5) Martis

Martis is one of the fighters in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Martis is among the top-tier Fighters in MLBB. This S-tier champion is relatively weak in the early game. However, once he has spent enough time in the jungles killing jungle monsters and taking the jungle buffs, Martis becomes one of the most formidable champions.

This fighter lunges at enemy heroes, dealing severe damage to them, especially if their HP is below 50%. His skills also allow him to gain 100% extra Movement Speed that gradually reduces over the next five seconds. This helps Martis chase down enemy champions to get more kills.

