Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48 (MLBB) leaks explored

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48 is currently live on the Advance Server. While players in the normal server are currently enjoying Cici, it appears that the latest addition to the roster, Moonton, has the potential to stir up the current meta quite a bit. Data miners are yet to find a lot of information about the patch, but as things stand, Mages and Marksmen mains are in for a treat.

Read on to explore more about the hero adjustments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48. However, note that these are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48 expected release window and major hero changes

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48 has been live on the Advance Server for quite some time now. It might arrive in the regular server title sometime around March 2024. Here are all the leaked hero adjustments in the upcoming MLBB Patch update.

Claude

Claude’s ultimate skill’s physical bonus will likely be reduced from 20% to 15%.

Yve

MLBB patch update made changes to Yve (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games is speculated to slightly increase the damage dealt by her ultimate skill in this update. Furthermore, the continuous base damage of her second skill is increased from 90-165 to 105-180.

Pharsa

Pharsa’s ultimate's cooldown is expected to be reduced for better mid to late-game mobility. She has been among the best Mages in the title, and the recent adjustments will make her even more powerful. According to the leaks, it will be changed from 42–34 seconds to 36–30 seconds.

Pharsa's second ability's cooldown will likely be changed from 30 seconds at all levels to 30-23 seconds (scales with level).

Moskov

Moskov has gone through some adjustments in the current patch of Advance Server (Image via Moonton Games)

Players have been complaining about Moskov not dealing enough damage with his slower attacks. Thus, the developer will likely revert the nerf on his attack speed in Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48.

His first ability's Attack Speed Boost will also be increased from 1.15–1.3x to 1.15–1.15x, if the leaks are to be believed.

Melissa

Melissa is now less reliant on reducing cooldowns by damaging enemies and, therefore, feels more balanced about late-game damage. Her first skill’s cooldown is reduced from 10.5-7 seconds to 7.5-5 seconds.

Melissa's cooldown will be reduced after attacking muddles to deal damage from 1.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Her second skill’s Damage Transfer Ratio will likely be increased from 70% at all levels to 60–80%.

Gloo

Gloo has received buffs (Image via Moonton Games)

Gloos have been speculated to be stronger and smarter together once the new update is out. The character's ultimate skill now has a new effect, which lets him control the enemy champion (host) after attaching itself to him.

The champion will also leave the host's body if they die while Gloo is still attached to them. However, Gloo's ability to pass on the damage it received while being attached to the host will reportedly be removed in Mobile Legends Bang Bang Patch 1.8.48. The maximum attachment duration will also be reduced from 9 seconds to 5 seconds.

Aurora

Aurora’s in-match frost effect and skill indicator will be optimized in the patch.

While these are the major hero adjustments, plenty more, like Battlefield and Emblem Adjustments, are expected to arrive soon. However, this article leaves it out since those adjustments are prone to change at launch. Check out our other articles for other leaks, updates, and more.