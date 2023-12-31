Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Marksman in MLBB (December 2023)

Picking the best Marksman in MLBB is harder than ever since the recent fighter meta arrived. The latest patch update introduced Cici, a Fighter champion with a good range, making her a good pick for the Gold Lane. However, it still cannot provide a satisfying experience for the Marksman main players.

Marksman mains often require the extra bit of burst using their ultimate skill to compensate for their squishy nature and ambush enemies when they are least expecting it. This article lists the best Marksman in MLBB to help you perform better.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer’s point of view

Who is the best Marksman in MLBB? Irithel, Brody, and three other top MM champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Since Marksman champions rely on the Gold Lane, it is crucial to choose heroes with higher crowd control rates to farm early and prepare for the late-game carry.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang roster has an amazing collection of MM champions in the game. Here is a complete list of the best Marksman in MLBB.

1) Irithel

Irithel has the favor of Meta (Image via Moonton Games)

After being downplayed for a few seasons, Irithel recently entered the meta and has since been one of the best Marksman in MLBB. Her amazing first skill sends an arrow shower to the enemy’s way, dealing quite some damage, while her second skill stuns them with the tiger's roar.

However, Irithel’s ultimate skill is among the most adored in the whole Mobile Legends community, mostly because of its satisfying mobility and burst damage. She leaps towards the target while shooting fiery arrows, making enemies take a step back even when the champion is retreating.

2) Karrie

Karrie has an amazing ultimate (Image via Moonton Games)

Karrie is another meta-champion who roams in the Gold Lane of the Land of Dawn. This unique champion sends high energy or continuously deals damage to her enemies and crits while traveling. This energy then inflicts additional damage upon hitting an enemy in its final position.

Karrie uses her second skill, mobility, and ultimate ability to enter the Dual Weild state for six seconds. In this stage, she gains enhanced movement speed and basic attacks. She also throws two lightwheels, dealing immense damage to the enemies.

3) Natan

Natan has always been a reliable gold laner (Image via Moonton Games)

The time traveler has mastered everything scientific and magical in his quest to become the best Marksman in MLBB. Natan uses his first skill to generate a reverse clone. While enemies are busy with the double trouble, he shoots a dense mass of energy with his second skill for more damage.

Natan's ultimate deals vast magic damage upon making contact with his enemies. He is a versatile pick and is often played as a jungler in MLBB.

4) Brody

Brody is a top-tier champion (Image via Moonton Games)

Brody, the aimless wanderer of the abyss, is one of the best Marksman in MLBB. While he doesn't have any memory of his past life, the pain from his corroded light hand keeps him alive.

This champion uses his first skill to slow down the enemies in the Area of Attack. He can use his second skill for mobility and higher enemy damage. Brody's ultimate locks on the target within eight yards, dealing massive damage to enemies.

Many consider Brody a hard-to-master champion. However, using his first skill to slow down enemies, followed by his ultimate and second skill, can easily eliminate enemies.

5) Bruno

Bruno can dominate the gold lane (Image via Moonton Games)

Bruno is another amazing Gold Laner in Mobile Legends. With a ball on his feet, Bruno mostly ambushes to eliminate enemy champions.

The captain of Eruditio Rangers uses his first skill to deal damage and slow enemies down. His second skill provides him with the mobility to enter and exit tricky situations. Bruno’s ultimate skill helps him shoot the Powerball for more burst damage.

Since Bruno will get a new Starlight Pass this season, he is expected to perform immensely during the New Year Benefit Month.

This best Marksman in MLBB list focuses on the best choices in the upcoming months. Thus, although incredibly able, Melissa, Moskov, Popol Kupa, and other heroes did not make the list this time.

