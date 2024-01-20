Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration: Release date, trailer launch, and more

Moonton Games recently announced the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration via an official post published on the MLBB X page. The MOBA title is popular for its incredible collaborative events, including the MLBB x Neymar Jr collaboration from August 2023 among others. Thus, the official trailer for the MLBB x AOT collaboration has heightened the excitement within the community.

As predicted by our previous article, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration will bring some new anime-inspired MLBB skins as Mikasa, Levi, and Eren from the Scout Regiment step into the Land of Dawn. Read on to find out more about the highly anticipated collaboration.

When will the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration release?

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration event will arrive in the title on January 31, 2024. The MLBB x AOT collaborative event arrived on the Advance Server on December 29, 2023, and mentioned that the event would continue for 31 days. If it is to be trusted, the event will run until the first week of March.

While the Advance Server event lacked the assets (skins and other rewards) and did not continue for long, it revealed the champions who will be getting the new Attack on Titan-inspired skins.

Which heroes will get the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration skins?

Eren, Mikasa, and Levi, three of AOT’s most-adored scouts’ skins, will arrive in MLBB. Per the official trailer, Yin will get the Eren skin, Fanny Mains will get a chance to use Mikasa skins, and Martis will become Levi Ackerman.

The best part of Yin’s Eren skin is that Lieh, Yin’s second form, can transform into the Attack Titan, Eren’s Titan form, in the game when the skin is in use.

What else should you know about this MLBB x AOT collaboration?

When the collaboration goes live, you must participate in lucky draws to get special rewards. Single Draws will cost you 50 Diamonds. However, you will get a 50% daily discount on the first draw of the day.

Besides, you can also get a 10% discount on the 10x draws, where you will only need 450 MLBB Diamonds (in-game currency) instead of 500 draws. You are guaranteed to receive an exclusive skin from your first 10x draw.

You can check out this article for more information regarding the other aspects of the event.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration is also bringing the famous omnidirectional mobility gears, compressed gas cylinders, single-edged blades from the popular anime along with the hero skins. Save up your diamonds to get all the skins from the game.

