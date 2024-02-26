Popular MLBB pro team RSG releases star player ahead of new esports tournament announced

Rumors have been surfacing in the MLBB community since Diablo emerged in Team Flash’s squad for the Games of the Future Kazan 2024. A recent press release from RSG, a Singapore-based esports organization, confirmed that their star player, EXP Laner, is indeed leaving the franchise despite their recent success in regional tournaments.

The press release also announces Team RSG’s new venture, a series of new hyper-localized esports tournaments across Southeast Asia. This article discusses all the latest news about the franchise and its upcoming plans.

Singapore-based MLBB team RSG bid adieu to Diablo

Diablo in RSG SG jersey (Image via team RSG)

After three consecutive champion’s titles in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), team RSG has decided to bid adieu to Diablo, their captain and a seasoned EXP Laner. The press release confirmed Weelun “Diablo” Yeo’s transfer to Team Flash, RSG’s esports rival.

Diablo has been an integral part of RSG’s MPL SG three-peat (three consecutive titles) during his three-year journey with the team. RSG expressed their wholehearted gratitude towards their captain.

As Benjamin Lim, Head of RSG said:

“We are immensely proud of Diablo's growth & accomplishments with RSG. His dedication, skill, and sportsmanship have left an indelible mark on our team, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours with Team Flash.”’

MPL Singapore lead, Daniel Chew, stated:

”Diablo’s shift to Team Flash presents an exciting opportunity – it is a step in the right direction towards building talent within RSG to the wider esports ecosystem, and Diablo is proof of concept of this.”

Team RSG embarks on a new journey

The Sigapore-based esports franchise announced hyper-localized Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament (Image via team RSG)

As hurtful as the news of Captain leaving the team might be for the RSG fanbase, management assured some new investments are coming in to improve the franchise’s future, which may make the fans jubilant.

RSG promised to invest $500,000 over the next few years to enhance their scouting and development of the stars of tomorrow.

The esports organization has also announced that they will launch the RSG Cup Series, a collection of hyper-localized Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournaments across Southeast Asia. These tournaments will provide the next-generation stars with a proving ground and enhance the franchise’s scouting operations.

Jayf Son, CEO and Founder of the franchise, said:

“The RSG Cup Series is a testament to our commitment to scouting and developing the best gaming talent. Over the last few years, we have refined our player development process to field highly competitive, quality teams across Southeast Asia."

He further stated:

"We are now eager to further scale up and welcome partners who share our vision of empowering players and replicating this success with the next generation of gaming talent." He added.

Daniel Chew, the head of MPL Singapore, also welcomed the new competition. In his words:

“The RSG Cup is also a fantastic addition to the MLBB Esports ecosystem in Southeast Asia, and these tournaments will expose young and budding talents to more professional opportunities that locals here, can leverage towards their goals of going international. We thoroughly support these endeavours, and look forward to RSG continuing to pave the way for esports in Singapore.”

Overall, if successful, RSG’s new plans to push its young talents forward can bring a revolution to the esports scene in Singapore. However, it may take some time for the youngsters to prepare for the biggest stages; thus, RSG might be entering a transition phase right now, and the system will need time to produce results.

