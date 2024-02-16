MLBB Games of the Future 2024: All groups, teams, and players explained

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports scene has been quite exciting so far in 2024, and the latest announcement of MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 has thrilled the community. The tournament will bring 16 MLBB teams together in Kazan, Russia, for a fortnight-long competition. The teams will try to get their hands on the lion’s share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, the biggest in MLBB esports history.

The tournament will begin on February 26, 2024. This article will discuss the group division and teams, and also provide a list of the players participating.

All groups in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024

The organizers selected three teams from the Phygital Games and invited 13 more teams to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

The 16 teams are divided into groups of four as follows:

Group A

Burmese Ghouls

Deus Vult

RRQ Hoshi

Team Lilgun

Group B

AP.Bren

HomeBois

S2G Esports

Twisted Minds

Group C

Blacklist International

Fire Flux Esports

Nightmare Esports

RCC

Group D

BURN X Flash

KeepBest Gaming

ONIC Esports

Team Flash

All teams and players in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024

Here is all you need to know about the 16 teams participating in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024:

Note: The squad lists are sourced from Liquipedia. They are subject to change.

RCC

RCC qualified for MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 from Phygital Games (Image via RCC)

At MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024, RCC, aka Royal Cybersports Club, will put their best foot forward. The team has produced impressive results in the past year. They emerged victorious in the Beeline UP Tournament and the M5dness x Cyberhero Cup in 2023. They also came fourth in the OGC Cup #1 January Split in early 2024. RCC will hope to continue this good form in the tournament.

Team list

Player Name Role Castle EXP Lane Oneshot Jungle Troublemaker Mid Lane Wizer Gold Lane Kupie Roam Solist (Substitute) EXP Lane

Team Lilgun

Team Lilgun will be participating in Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Team Lilgun)

Team Lilgun is a top team from Mongolia that achieved their M5 World Championship qualification by winning the regional competition. While their display in the M series disappointed fans, Team Lilgun has immense potential and can be considered among the teams you should keep an eye on in the upcoming MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Team list

Player Name Role Aizn EXP Lane Zxaura Jungle Forbid Mid Lane Bebex Gold Lane Ethan Roam Shen (Substitute) Roam

Deus Vult

Deus Vult will want to continue their successful run in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Deus Vult)

Deus Vult is a formidable side arriving in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. They impressed the community with their display in the M5 World Championship where they finished fourth. They have some champion’s crowns under their belt as well. Deus Vult won the first two seasons of the MLBB Continental Championships in 2023, which speaks volumes about their current form.

Team list

Player Name Role Kid Bomba EXP Lane Magistor Jungle Sunset Lover Mid Lane Hiko Gold Lane Sawo Roam

RRQ Hoshi

RRQ Hoshi is a top team in the pro scene (Image via RRQ Hoshi)

RRQ Hoshi is another top-tier team in the MLBB esports community. Their recent successes include third place in the M4 World Championship in early 2023, first runner-up in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup, and champions of the MPL Indonesia Season 9 in 2022, among others.

It has been a year since RRQ Hoshi performed well in a top-tier MLBB competition, so the team hopes to exceed fans's expectations in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Team list

Player Name Role Banana EXP Lane Irrad Jungle Clay Mid Lane Skylar Gold Lane Brusko Roam Octa (Substitute) Mid Lane

KeepBest Gaming

The Chinese gaming team is also invited to the tournament (Image via KeepBest Gaming)

The MLBB esports community does not have a lot of information regarding the Chinese-origin team as they have only entered three competitions so far. While their positions weren’t impressive in the M5 World Championship, the only top-tier competition they have been a part of, the team could turn out to be an underdog.

Team list

Player Name Role Siyu EXP Lane Zxuan Jungle LMU Mid Lane Rainbow Gold Lane Tides Roam Superpaddi (Substitute) Roam

ONIC Esports

ONIC is a top contender of the title(Image via ONIC Esports)

ONIC Esports is a top team with a memorable legacy in the MLBB esports scene. The Indonesia-based organization will want to take revenge on AP.Bren during MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024, the team that took away the M5 World Championship from their hands.Only time will tell if they can succeed in that, but they are an excellent team to root for.

Team list

Player Name Role Butsss EXP Lane Kairi Jungle Sanz Mid Lane CW Gold Lane Kiboy Roam Alberttt (Substitute) Gold Lane

AP.Bren

AP.Bren were the champions of M5 World Championship (Image via AP.Bren)

AP.Bren is a Philippines-based multi-gaming organization whose MLBB section emerged victorious in the M5 World Championship in 2023. They were the first Filipino team to win the M2 World Championship in 2021. Follow AP.Bren if you want to see how potential winners approach MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Team list

Player Name Role FlapTzy EXP Lane KyleTzy Jungle Pheww Mid Lane Super Marco Gold Lane Owgwen Roam Pandora (Substitute) EXP Lane

Team Flash

Team Flash is a top-tier team in the pro scene (Image via Team Flash)

The Singapore-based team has been able to maintain a good reputation in the MLBB esports scene. Their recent results in M5 World Championship 2023 (9 to 12 ranked teams), MPL Singapore Season 6 2023 (winner), and MPL Singapore Season 5 (first runner-up) speak volumes about their potential.

Team list

Player Name Role Diablo EXP Lane Hadess Jungle KurtTzy Mid Lane Vanix Gold Lane JPL Roam Adammir (Substitute) EXP Lane

Blacklist International

Blacklist International is eyeing for the ultimate trophy (Image via Blacklist International)

Blacklist International is currently among the most formidable sides in Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports. The M3 World Championship winners returned in 2023 with a series of great results. Fans are hopeful about their performance in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Some of their amazing results in 2023 include third rank in M5 World Championship, second rank in MPL Philippines Season 12 and in MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023, and more.

Team list

Player Name Role Edward EXP Lane Sensui Jungle Yue Mid Lane Oheb Gold Lane Hadji Roam Calad (Substitute) NA

HomeBois

Homebois arrives in Russia with a lot of fan support (Image via HomeBois)

HomeBois, the Malaysia-based organization, is one of the most-adored MLBB esports teams in the community. They managed to win the Kohai SEA Championship Season 1 and the MPL Malaysia Season 12 in 2023. They also came fourth in the One Esports MPL Invitational 2023. While their M5 World Championship results were below expectations, fans are expecting them to step up in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 tournament.

Team list

Player Name Role Sepat EXP Lane Chibi Jungle Udil Mid Lane Nets Gold Lane Xorn Roam

Twisted Minds

Twisted Minds is a relatively new name in the scene (Image via Twisted Minds)

The Saudi Arabian team is relatively new to the esports scene of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. However, their results in the two tournaments they have participated in so far are impressive. They came out on top in the MPL MENA Fall 2023 Qualifier and stood third in the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023. Opponents do not have enough info about their team, which can play out in their favor.

Team list

Player Name Role Mike Sama EXP Lane Lio Jungle Cuffin Mid Lane Saano Gold Lane Maro Roam 7oda (Substitute) Jungle

Burmese Ghouls

Burmese Ghouls team logo (Image via Burmese Ghouls)

The professional MLBB team from Myanmar has been among the top teams in the past. Their recent performances haven't been up to the mark, so they will be trying to earn back respect in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. They were the champions of M5 World Champions: Myanmar Qualifiers and performed well in the M5 World Championship (seventh to eighth ranking).

Team list

Player name Role Dlar EXP Lane Saxa Jungle Niko Mid Lane Stitch Gold Lane Blink Roam

Nightmare Esports

The Laotian esports team showed their mettle in multiple tournaments in 2023. Their notable successes in the previous year include winning M Challenge Cup Mekong Season 2 and M Challenge Thailand & Laos Season 1 and more. They also entered the M5 World Championship.

Team list

Player name Role Jvckkk EXP Lane 2Ez4Lexxy Jungle Sosoul Mid Lane Khammy Gold Lane J4ZBIN Roam Phor (Substitute) NA

Fire Flux Esports

Fire Flux is a top team in MLBB games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

The Turkish professional esports team may fight well in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. They showed determination and grit to secure a respectable position (seventh – eighth ranking) in the M World Championship 2023. The winners of the MTC Turkiye Championship Season 2 have been invited to Kazan by the organizers.

Team list

Player name Role Alien EXP Lane Tienzy Jungle Rosa Mid Lane Sunshine Gold Lane APEX47 Roam

S2G Esports

S2G esports is invited to Russia (Image via S2G Esports)

S2G Esports, a Turkish esports franchise, has been invited to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. Here is their complete team list:

Team list

Player name Role Lunar EXP Lane Kazue Jungle BEGIN Mid Lane SIGIBUM Gold Lane Qaro Roam

BURN x FLASH

Team flash announced the creation of Burn x Flash (Image via X/Team Flash)

This Cambodian organization is a top team, and they performed well in 2023. They stood fourth in MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023 and were the winners of MPL Cambodia Spring 2023.

Team list

Player name Role ATM EXP Lane Rindo Jungle KielVJ Mid Lane Owl Gold Lane Mikko Roam C Cat (Substitute) Mid Lane

Do note that the team lists mentioned here are subject to change. Follow Sportskeeda to learn more about MLBB and Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

