MLBB Valentine series skins: Release date, effects, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is launching the MLBB Valentine series skins for 2024, and the community is excited about it. The official X post from the game’s page on February 6, 2024, not only confirmed the champions getting the special skins this year, but also posted a video with a preview of the visual effects of the skins.

This article will talk about the latest MLBB Valentine series skins of 2024, the effects, and more.

MLBB Valentine series skins release date

Moonton Games posted an official tweet on February 6, 2024, announcing the new MLBB Valentine series skin for 2024. As per the official tweet, the new Valentine-themed skins will be arriving on February 13, 2024.

Heroes to get MLBB Valentine series skins and effects

The MLBB Valentine series skins will bring a skin for Granger and Silvanna this season. Granger’s skill is called “Alluring Enigma," and Silvanna’s skin is called "Alluring Mystique.”

As per the video in official post, with Granger’s “Alluring Enigma” skin, his bullets in the “Rhapsody” skill will fire, illuminating a heart, and will create butterfly-wing-like effects upon hitting the enemies. However, while using "Rondo," his mobility skill, these butterfly-wing-like effects will appear behind Granger. Granger’s ultimate, £Death Sonata", will make the bullets fly away with the butterfly wings.

On the other hand, in the “Alluring Mystique” costume, Silvanna’s first skill, “Cometic Lance,” will create the same butterfly wing effects upon hitting the enemies. When using “Spiral Strangling” (Silvanna’s second skill), some spiral ribbons will appear around her spear, stunning the enemies.

When using “Imperial Justice” (Silvanna’s ultimate), she will leap into the air, and a graffiti-like effect resembling the body of a butterfly will appear at her landing spot.

Both the MLBB Valentine themed skins have their own unique display animation, making the skins even more appealing for the players.

How to get MLBB Valentine Series skins and effects?

You can complete certain tasks to get flowers. Then, exchange the flowers for event tickets, and use the event tickets to draw in the Valentine Box event to receive skins.

You can either use 250 diamonds for the Elite Draw or 450 diamonds (in-game currency) for the Epic Draw. These draws will help you get guaranteed Epic or Elite hero skins, when you draw using the Unlock 5x option.

The Valentine Box Event will guarantee a hero skin in each draw. This makes the event a great opportunity for you to earn the best skins at a discounted price.

