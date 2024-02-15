The recent boom in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) esports industry has brrought a lot of limelight to the best MLBB players. And with the Games of the Future Kazan 2024, the community is excited to see who will rise to the top this season. However, with 16 teams competing in the tournament, choosing the five top players to follow could be a little confusing for fans.

On that note, this article lists the best MLBB players eyeing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang trophy in the Games of the Future 2024 tournament in Kazan, Russia.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s point of view.

5 best MLBB players to keep an eye on in Games of the Future Kazan 2024

Many professional Mobile Legends Bang Bang teams are arriving in the Games of the Future Kazan 2024 after performing in the top M5 World Championship. This list focuses on the best MLBB players from each lane based on their performances in the previous tournaments.

1) Edward “Edward” Dapadap

Edward is a reliable performer for AP.Bren (Image via Moonton Games)

Edward is a 19-year-old EXP Laner for Blacklist International, and he has been a crucial part of their recent success in the M5 World Championship. The Filipino is also a two-time consecutive champion of MPL Philippines with Blacklist International, and is currently the top player in the professional scene in terms of the highest-earned prize pool.

The teenager has showcased his skills with heroes like Chou, Arlott, and Edith among other EXP Lane champions. He has earned a few MVP titles over the past few years, including last season. Now, after securing third place in the previous M5 championship with Blacklist International, Edward has raised expectations for himself.

2) Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol

Kairi in the Group Stage of the M5 World Championship (Image via Moonton Games)

With his father being a former amateur DOTA player, Kairi was destined for greatness in MLBB. While he began his esports journey as a DOTA 2 player, he later shifted to MLBB and was signed soon after by Blacklist International in 2020.

He later joined ONIC Esports as a jungler, gradually building a name for himself. His signature heroes are Hayabusa, Ling, and Fanny, among the best junglers in MLBB.

Kairi earned the Week 3 MVP in MPL Indonesia Season 12 and was a crucial part of ONIC’s second-place finish in the M5 World Championship. He is considered among the best MLBB players currently, and he should be eyeing the champion’s title in Games of the Future Kazan 2024, especially after the defeat in the previous final that left him gutted.

3) Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel

Follow Pheww in the upcoming Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

The dominant midlaner has been on the AP.Bren roster since 2020 and has carried the team to victory on several occasions. The 24-year-old midlaner often plays with Valentina, Faramis, Yve, Pharsa, and other top-tier Mages of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The seasoned player has a 100% win rate with Faramis at the M5 World Championships (7 wins, 0 losses).

Pheww was a crucial part of AP.Bren’s triumph in the M5 World Championship (winners of the competition), and is currently considered among the best MLBB players arriving in the Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

4) Kiel “Oheb” Q.Soriano

Oheb is among the best MLBB players to keep your eye on in Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Kiel “Oheb” Q.Soriano is another MLBB pro of Filipino-origin, and is considered among the best Gold Laners currently. Currently playing for Blacklist International, the champions have won the MPL Philippines back-to-back two times with the them.

Oheb is an extremely popular Marksman in the professional MLBB scene, and he often goes by the name “Filipino Sniper” due to his jaw-dropping display of Beatriz’s skills in the M3 championship. He also has a 100% win rate with Clint (7 wins, 0 losses) in the same tournament, which is a great example of his versatility.

Known for using the top Marksman heroes like Beatrix, Claude, Bruno, and more, Oheb has registered the most kills in the M3 World Championship with a staggering 157 kills in a tournament. Thus, if you are trying to learn more about Marksmen skills, watch him in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

5) Stanislav “Sawo” Reshnyak

Sawo is among the best MLBB players (roamer) in Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Deus Vult and Stanislav “Sawo” Reshnyak are often neglected when the community talks about the best MLBB players or professional teams post-2023. However, while the top three teams have some huge names on the roster, we should not forget the valiant efforts of Deus Vult in securing fourth place in the M5 World Championship.

Despite his team ending in fourth place, Sawo managed to gather 223 assists in the M5 World Championship, the most in the tournament. The Russian-origin player also had a 100% win rate with Minotaur at MCC Season 2 (7 wins, 0 losses). These stats depict his ability as a roamer.

Sawo mostly plays with Digie, Grock, and Minotaur, among other top-tier roamers in MLBB, and always soaks up the initial damage from the enemies. Besides, he will be playing at home, which might provide him with an extra advantage in the Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

The Games of the Future Kazan 2024 MLBB tournament will begin on February 26, 2024, so keep an eye out on these best MLBB players.

