Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (February 19 to March 3) full schedule

Games of the Future Kazan 2024 is an offline international event presented by Games of the Future. It will crown the top players in classic sports, esports, and more. The event will feature top teams from around the world competing in esports tournaments involving games like Dota 2, MLBB, and World of Tanks. Moreover, it will also have athletes participating in physical sports like football, laser tag, and more.

The Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will begin on February 19, 2024, and continue until March 3, 2024. This article lists the complete schedule for this upcoming tournament.

The Complete Games of the Future Kazan 2024 schedule

Here is the complete schedule of Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Games of the Future))

Expectations are slowly building around the tournament, as Games of the Future Kazan 2024 has promised a breathtaking live spectacle for the participants as well as the audience. The event will see 2,000 athletes and esports gamers compete for a vast $10 million prize pool.

The Games of the Future Kazan 2024 tournament is opening a new dimension that might successfully change the perceptions of sports, shows, and media technologies. Here is the complete schedule of the tournament:

February 19, 2024 - Opening Day of Games of the Future Kazan 2024

10:00 am Kroston Club Hotel: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Group Stage.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Group Stage. 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Ice Arena: Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Group Stage.

February 20, 2024

10:00 am Kroston Club Hotel: YOTA PHygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Group Stage.

YOTA PHygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Group Stage. 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage.

VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage. 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Ice Arena: Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Group Stage.

February 21, 2024

9:30 am to 1:00 pm Ice Arena: Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Group Stage.

Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Group Stage. 10:00 am to 4:40 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Eighth Final.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Eighth Final. 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage.

VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage. 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm IT Park: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks in Games of the Future) + Super Final Group Stage.

Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks in Games of the Future) + Super Final Group Stage. 12:30 pm to 3:25 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SBER Group Stage.

February 22, 2024

10:00 am to 4:40 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Quarter Finals.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Quarter Finals. 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage.

VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Group Stage. 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm IT Park: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Group Stage.

Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Group Stage. 1:00 pm URAM Extreme Park: Indoor Cycling competition.

Indoor Cycling competition. 2:00 pm Ice Arena: Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Semi Finals.

Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Semi Finals. 3:00 pm Innopolis: SIBUR Cybathletics Group Stage.

SIBUR Cybathletics Group Stage. 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm Ak Bars Martial Arts Palace: Liga Stavok Phygital Fighting (Eight Fights).

Liga Stavok Phygital Fighting (Eight Fights). 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBR Group Stage.

February 23, 2024

9:30 am Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 12:00 pm IT Park: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Quarter Finals.

Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Quarter Finals. 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBR Group Stage.

Phygital Basketball with SEBR Group Stage. 1:00 am Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Semi-Finals.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Semi-Finals. 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Innopolis: SIBUR Cybatheletics Semi-Finals, Final, and Third-place match.

SIBUR Cybatheletics Semi-Finals, Final, and Third-place match. 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm Ak Bars Martial Arts Palace: Liga Stavok Phygital Fighting (Eight fights).

Liga Stavok Phygital Fighting (Eight fights). 4:00 pm Ice Arena: Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Final and Third-place match.

Liga Stavok Phygital Hockey Final and Third-place match. 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Semi-Finals.

February 24, 2024

9:30 am Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage.

Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage. 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBT Group Stage.

Phygital Basketball with SEBT Group Stage. 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Final and Third-place match.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Final and Third-place match. 3:30 pm Kazan Circus: Battle of Robots Eighth Final.

Battle of Robots Eighth Final. 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Final and Third-place match.

VK PLAY: Warface + Laser Tag Final and Third-place match. 6:00 pm IT Park: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Semi-Final.

February 25, 2024

Kazan Expo/Kazan Tennis Academy: YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Show Match ( Time to be decided )

YOTA Phygital MOBA (Dota 2 + Super Final) Show Match ( ) 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: VR rhythm simulator qualifying games.

VR rhythm simulator qualifying games. 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage.

Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage. 1:00 to 4:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBR Eighth Final.

Phygital Basketball with SEBR Eighth Final. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: Dance Simulator qualifying games.

Dance Simulator qualifying games. 3:30 pm Kazan Circus: Battle of Robots Quarter Finals.

Battle of Robots Quarter Finals. 4:00 pm IT Park: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Final and Third-place match.

February 26, 2024

Kazan Expo/Kazan Tennis Academy: Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Show Match (Time TBD).

Battle tanks simulator (World of Tanks) + Super Final Show Match (Time TBD). 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

CS2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 1:00 am Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: Vr rhythm simulator qualifying games.

Vr rhythm simulator qualifying games. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: Dance Simulator qualifying games.

Dance Simulator qualifying games. 2:00 pm Kroston Club Hotel: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Group Stage.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Group Stage. 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage.

Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage. 7:00 pm Kazan Circus: Battle of Robots Semi-Finals, Final, and Third-place match.

February 27, 2024

9:00 am Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 11:40 am Trudovye Rezervy: Positive Technologies Drone Racing qualifying games.

Positive Technologies Drone Racing qualifying games. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: Dance simulator qualifying games.

Dance simulator qualifying games. 2:00 pm Korston Club Hotel: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Group Stage.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Group Stage. 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage.

Gazprom Phygital Football Group Stage. 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBR: Quarter-Finals.

Phygital Basketball with SEBR: Quarter-Finals. 5:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Laser Tag Semi-Finals.

February 28, 2024

9:00 am Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 10:00 am IT Park: INTERROS Sports programming competition.

INTERROS Sports programming competition. 12:00 pm Kazan Expo: Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding qualifying games.

Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding qualifying games. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: VR rhythm simulator qualifying games.

VR rhythm simulator qualifying games. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo, Mega Kazan: Dance simulator qualifying games.

Dance simulator qualifying games. 2:00 pm IT Park: Speedrun + Super Final competition.

Speedrun + Super Final competition. 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Eighth Final.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Eighth Final. 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Eighth Final.

Gazprom Phygital Football Eighth Final. 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: CS2 + Lazer Tag Final and Third-place match.

CS2 + Lazer Tag Final and Third-place match. 5:00 pm URAM Extreme Park: Phygital BMX Quarter Finals.

Phygital BMX Quarter Finals. 6:00 pm Trudovyes Rezervy: Positive Technologies Drone racing Quarter Finals.

Positive Technologies Drone racing Quarter Finals. 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBT Semi-Finals.

February 29, 2024

12:00 pm Kazan Expo: Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding qualifying games in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding qualifying games in Games of the Future Kazan 2024. 10:00 am IT Park: INTERROS Sports Programming Final and Third-place match.

INTERROS Sports Programming Final and Third-place match. 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm URAM Extreme Park: Phygital BMX Semi Finals, Final, and Third-place match.

Phygital BMX Semi Finals, Final, and Third-place match. 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB +Super Final) Quarter-Finals in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB +Super Final) Quarter-Finals in Games of the Future Kazan 2024. 2:00 pm IT Park: Speedrun + Super Final competition.

Speedrun + Super Final competition. 6:00 pm Trudovye Rezervy: Positive Technologies Drone racing Semi-Finals, Final, and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Positive Technologies Drone racing Semi-Finals, Final, and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024. 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Phygital Basketball with SEBR Final and Third-place match.

March 1, 2024

11:00 am to 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage.

Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Group Stage. 11:00 am Kazan Expo: VR rhythm simulator Final and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

VR rhythm simulator Final and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024. 2:00 pm IT Park: Speedrun + Super Final Competition.

Speedrun + Super Final Competition. 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Quarter Finals.

Gazprom Phygital Football Quarter Finals. 5:00 pm Kazan Expo: Dance simulator Final and Third-place match.

Dance simulator Final and Third-place match. 7:00 pm Kazan Expo: Yota Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Semi-Finals.

March 2, 2024

Kazan Expo/Kazan Tennis Academy: Speedrun + Super Final Show Match (Time TBD).

Speedrun + Super Final Show Match (Time TBD). 1:00 pm Kazan Expo: Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding Semi Finals.

Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding Semi Finals. 2:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Semi Finals.

Gazprom Phygital Football Semi Finals. 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Kazan Expo: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Final and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Final and Third-place match in Games of the Future Kazan 2024. 6:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Semi-Finals in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

March 3, 2024 – Closing Ceremony of Games of the Future Kazan 2024

Kazan Expo/Kazan Tennis Academy: YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Show Match (Time TBD).

YOTA Phygital MOBA (MLBB + Super Final) Show Match (Time TBD). 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Kazan Tennis Academy: Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Final and Third-place match.

Standoff 2 + Laser Tag Final and Third-place match. 1:00 pm Kazan Expo: Gazprom Phygital Football Final and Third-place match.

Gazprom Phygital Football Final and Third-place match. 2:00 pm Kazan Expo: Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding Final and Third-place match.

Vkusno – i tochka Phygital Skateboarding Final and Third-place match. 2:30 pm Sochi Autodrom, Sochi: G-Drive Phygital Racing racing.

Ten countries will be sending their best athletes, including esports players, to compete in different tournaments in the Games of the Future Kazan 2024. These are Russia, China, Belarus, Turkey, India, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Ukraine, and North Korea.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates related to this tournament.