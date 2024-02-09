Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, invited teams, prize pool, and results

The Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024, a tier 2 tournament, is scheduled to take place at the Kazan Expo in Russia. Unlike other tournaments related to this title, it will feature four groups in the Group Stage. The teams with the lowest scores from each group will be eliminated before the Playoffs. A diverse range of squads from all major regions are set to participate in the competition.

Currently, 17 teams are confirmed to be playing in the Games of the Future 2024. Surprisingly, instead of competing for Upper Bracket or Lower Bracket spots after the Group Stage, they are set to lock horns in a Bo3 elimination series in the Playoffs.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024

Some of the teams in Games of the Future (Games of the Future/Liquipedia/Sportskeeda)

Format and prize pool

The Games of the Future 2024 event will commence on February 19, 2024. it has a total prize pool of US$1,000,000. Here is how this amount will be distributed:

Place Prize Team 1st $350,000 TBD 2nd $160,000 TBD 3rd $120,000 TBD 4th $70,000 TBD 5th-8th $35,000 TBD 5th-8th $35,000 TBD 5th-8th $35,000 TBD 5th-8th $35,000 TBD 9th-12th $25,000 TBD 9th-12th $25,000 TBD 9th-12th $25,000 TBD 9th-12th $25,000 TBD 13th-16th $15,000 TBD 13th-16th $15,000 TBD 13th-16th $15,000 TBD 13th-16th $15,000 TBD

Group Stage (February 17 - 20): This will feature all 16 teams divided into three groups facing each other in a GSL-based Bo3 series. The teams with the most defeats will be eliminated before the Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs.

Playoffs (TBD): This single-elimination bracket will feature Round 1, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Grand Final. These matchups will be in the Bo3 format as well, and the losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Table, schedule, and more

Group A

Standings Team Score 1 Entity 0-0 2 LGD Gaming 0-0 3 One Move 0-0 4 Winter Bear 0-0

Group B

Standings Team Score 1 beastcoast 0-0 2 Echpo4mak 0-0 3 Invictus Gaming 0-0 4 Neon Esports 0-0

Group C

Standings Team Score 1 BOOM Esports 0-0 2 L1ga Team 0-0 3 Nigma Galaxy 0-0 4 Xtreme Gaming 0-0

Group D

Standings Team Score 1 Azure Ray 0-0 2 Hydra 0-0 3 PSG Quest 0-0 4 Thunder Awaken 0-0

Group A schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group A schedule Date Teams Timings February 19 One Move vs LGD Gaming 2:00 am ET / 7:00 am GMT February 19 Winter Bear vs Entity 5:20 am ET/ 10:50 am GMT

Group B schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group B schedule Date Teams Timings February 19 Echpo4mak vs Invictus Gaming 2:00 am ET / 7:00 am GMT February 19 Neon Esports vs beastcoast 5:20 am ET/ 10:50 am GMT

Group C schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group C schedule Date Teams Timings February 19 L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming 8:40 am ET / 1:40 pm GMT February 19 Nigma Galaxy vs Boom Esports 12:00 am ET/ 5:00 pm GMT

Group D schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group D schedule Date Teams Timings February 19 HYDRA vs Azure Ray 8:40 am ET / 1:40 pm GMT February 19 PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken 12:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm GMT

Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs schedule

As of now, the event organizers haven't offered any timings for the Playoffs matches in the Games of the Future 2024. We will update this page with the official schedule once it is issued.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream details

You can watch Games of the Future 2024 live stream on the following channels:

gamesoffuture - Twitch

Games of the Future - YouTube

Be sure to bookmark this page to stay updated on the Game of the Future group stage and playoff results. Also, check Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section for transfer sagas, BetBoom Dacha 2024 fixtures, and more exciting content.