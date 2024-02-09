Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, invited teams, prize pool, and results

The Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024, a tier 2 tournament, is scheduled to take place at the Kazan Expo in Russia. Unlike other tournaments related to this title, it will feature four groups in the Group Stage. The teams with the lowest scores from each group will be eliminated before the Playoffs. A diverse range of squads from all major regions are set to participate in the competition.
Currently, 17 teams are confirmed to be playing in the Games of the Future 2024. Surprisingly, instead of competing for Upper Bracket or Lower Bracket spots after the Group Stage, they are set to lock horns in a Bo3 elimination series in the Playoffs.
Everything you need to know about Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024
Format and prize pool
The Games of the Future 2024 event will commence on February 19, 2024. it has a total prize pool of US$1,000,000. Here is how this amount will be distributed:
Group Stage (February 17 - 20): This will feature all 16 teams divided into three groups facing each other in a GSL-based Bo3 series. The teams with the most defeats will be eliminated before the Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs.
Playoffs (TBD): This single-elimination bracket will feature Round 1, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Grand Final. These matchups will be in the Bo3 format as well, and the losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament.
Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Table, schedule, and more
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group A schedule
Group B schedule
Group C schedule
Group D schedule
Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs schedule
As of now, the event organizers haven't offered any timings for the Playoffs matches in the Games of the Future 2024. We will update this page with the official schedule once it is issued.
Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream details
You can watch Games of the Future 2024 live stream on the following channels:
- gamesoffuture - Twitch
- Games of the Future - YouTube
