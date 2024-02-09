  • home icon
  • Games of The Future
  • Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, invited teams, prize pool, and results

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, invited teams, prize pool, and results

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 09, 2024 23:33 IST
Games of the Future
Games of the Future (Games of the Future/Sportskeeda)

The Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024, a tier 2 tournament, is scheduled to take place at the Kazan Expo in Russia. Unlike other tournaments related to this title, it will feature four groups in the Group Stage. The teams with the lowest scores from each group will be eliminated before the Playoffs. A diverse range of squads from all major regions are set to participate in the competition.

Currently, 17 teams are confirmed to be playing in the Games of the Future 2024. Surprisingly, instead of competing for Upper Bracket or Lower Bracket spots after the Group Stage, they are set to lock horns in a Bo3 elimination series in the Playoffs.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024

Some of the teams in Games of the Future (Games of the Future/Liquipedia/Sportskeeda)
Some of the teams in Games of the Future (Games of the Future/Liquipedia/Sportskeeda)

Format and prize pool

The Games of the Future 2024 event will commence on February 19, 2024. it has a total prize pool of US$1,000,000. Here is how this amount will be distributed:

PlacePrize Team
1st$350,000TBD
2nd$160,000TBD
3rd$120,000TBD
4th$70,000TBD
5th-8th$35,000TBD
5th-8th$35,000TBD
5th-8th$35,000TBD
5th-8th$35,000TBD
9th-12th$25,000TBD
9th-12th$25,000TBD
9th-12th$25,000TBD
9th-12th$25,000TBD
13th-16th$15,000TBD
13th-16th$15,000TBD
13th-16th$15,000TBD
13th-16th$15,000TBD

Group Stage (February 17 - 20): This will feature all 16 teams divided into three groups facing each other in a GSL-based Bo3 series. The teams with the most defeats will be eliminated before the Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs.

Playoffs (TBD): This single-elimination bracket will feature Round 1, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Grand Final. These matchups will be in the Bo3 format as well, and the losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Table, schedule, and more

Group A

StandingsTeamScore
1Entity0-0
2LGD Gaming0-0
3One Move0-0
4Winter Bear0-0

Group B

StandingsTeamScore
1beastcoast0-0
2Echpo4mak0-0
3Invictus Gaming0-0
4Neon Esports0-0

Group C

StandingsTeamScore
1BOOM Esports0-0
2L1ga Team0-0
3Nigma Galaxy0-0
4Xtreme Gaming0-0

Group D

StandingsTeamScore
1Azure Ray0-0
2Hydra0-0
3PSG Quest0-0
4Thunder Awaken0-0

Group A schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group A schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 19

One Move vs LGD Gaming

2:00 am ET / 7:00 am GMT

February 19

Winter Bear vs Entity

5:20 am ET/ 10:50 am GMT

Group B schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group B schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 19

Echpo4mak vs Invictus Gaming

2:00 am ET / 7:00 am GMT

February 19

Neon Esports vs beastcoast

5:20 am ET/ 10:50 am GMT

Group C schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group C schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 19

L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming

8:40 am ET / 1:40 pm GMT

February 19

Nigma Galaxy vs Boom Esports

12:00 am ET/ 5:00 pm GMT

Group D schedule

Games of the Future 2024 Group D schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 19

HYDRA vs Azure Ray

8:40 am ET / 1:40 pm GMT

February 19

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken

12:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm GMT

Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs schedule

As of now, the event organizers haven't offered any timings for the Playoffs matches in the Games of the Future 2024. We will update this page with the official schedule once it is issued.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream details

You can watch Games of the Future 2024 live stream on the following channels:

  • gamesoffuture - Twitch
  • Games of the Future - YouTube

Be sure to bookmark this page to stay updated on the Game of the Future group stage and playoff results. Also, check Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section for transfer sagas, BetBoom Dacha 2024 fixtures, and more exciting content.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...