Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs: Fixtures and results

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and players alike, as the likes of OG, Virtus.pro, nouns, and Aurora got eliminated before the playoffs. The road to the playoffs featured classic tie-breaker 1v1 matchups, including notable forfeitures by Quinn and Nisha in their respective matches.

With the tournament nearing its conclusion, anticipation is at an all-time high. This is because the remaining teams appear in top form and well-adapted to the current meta. The playoffs will begin with the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Bo3 series, and the losing teams will fall to the Lower Bracket.

All Dota 2 teams qualified for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 official cover (BetBoom Dacha)

Here are the active teams and their rosters taking part in the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs:

Legend:

1 - Safelaner

2 - Midlaner

3 - Offlaner

4 - Soft Support

5 - Hard Support

Team Spirit

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk Denis "Larl" Sigitov Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

Team Liquid

Michael "miCKe" Vu Michał "Nisha" Jankowski Neta "33" Shapira Samuel "Boxi" Svahn Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi

Gaimin Gladiators

Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov Quinn "Quinn" Callahan Marcus "Ace" Christensen Erik "tOfu" Engel Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp

LGD Gaming

Guo "shiro" Xuanang Gao "Setsu" Zhenxiong Li "niu" Kongbo Xiong "Pyw" Jiahan Zhang "y`" Yiping

Team Falcons

Oliver "skiter" Lepko Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu

Xtreme Gaming

Wang "Ame" Chunyu Guo "Xm" Hongcheng Lin "Xxs" Jing Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Ding "Dy" Cong

BetBoom Team

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko Danil "gpk" Skutin Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin Vitalie "Save-" Melnic Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek

Azure Ray

Lou "Lou" Zhen Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida Xu "fy" Linsen Jiang "tiān mìng" An

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs fixture and schedule

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals schedule Date Teams Timings February 11, 2024 LGD Gaming vs BetBoom Team 1:00 am ET/6:30 am GMT February 11, 2024 Team Spirit vs Gaimin Gladiators 4:30 am ET/9:00 am GMT February 11, 2024 Xtreme Gaming vs Team Falcons 8:00 am ET/ 1:30 pm GMT February 11, 2024 Team Liquid vs Azure Ray 11:30 am ET/4:00 pm GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Semifinals

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Semifinals schedule Date Teams Timings February 13, 2024 TBD v TBD 5:00 am ET/10:30 am GMT February 13, 2024 TBD v TBD 9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Final

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Upper Bracket Final schedule Date Teams Timings February 15, 2024 TBD v TBD 4:00 am ET/9:30 am GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Lower Bracket

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket schedule Date Teams Timings BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Round 1 February 12, 2024 TBD v TBD 5:00 am ET/10:00 am GMT February 12, 2024 TBD v TBD 9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT BeBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals February 14, 204 TBD v TBD 9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT February 14, 2024 TBD v TBD 5:00 am ET/ 10:30 am GMT BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Semifinal February 15, 2024 TBD v TBD 8:00 am ET/1:30 pm GMT BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Final February 16, 2024 TBD v TBD 4:00 am ET/9:30 am GMT

Where to watch Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024?

You can tune into the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 livestream on the following channels:

