Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs: Fixtures and results

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and players alike, as the likes of OG, Virtus.pro, nouns, and Aurora got eliminated before the playoffs. The road to the playoffs featured classic tie-breaker 1v1 matchups, including notable forfeitures by Quinn and Nisha in their respective matches.

With the tournament nearing its conclusion, anticipation is at an all-time high. This is because the remaining teams appear in top form and well-adapted to the current meta. The playoffs will begin with the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Bo3 series, and the losing teams will fall to the Lower Bracket.

All Dota 2 teams qualified for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 official cover (BetBoom Dacha)
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 official cover

Here are the active teams and their rosters taking part in the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs:

Legend:

  • 1 - Safelaner
  • 2 - Midlaner
  • 3 - Offlaner
  • 4 - Soft Support
  • 5 - Hard Support

Team Spirit

  1. Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
  2. Denis "Larl" Sigitov
  3. Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  4. Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov
  5. Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

Team Liquid

  1. Michael "miCKe" Vu
  2. Michał "Nisha" Jankowski
  3. Neta "33" Shapira
  4. Samuel "Boxi" Svahn
  5. Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi

Gaimin Gladiators

  1. Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov
  2. Quinn "Quinn" Callahan
  3. Marcus "Ace" Christensen
  4. Erik "tOfu" Engel
  5. Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp

LGD Gaming

  1. Guo "shiro" Xuanang
  2. Gao "Setsu" Zhenxiong
  3. Li "niu" Kongbo
  4. Xiong "Pyw" Jiahan
  5. Zhang "y`" Yiping

Team Falcons

  1. Oliver "skiter" Lepko
  2. Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak
  3. Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf
  4. Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen
  5. Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu

Xtreme Gaming

  1. Wang "Ame" Chunyu
  2. Guo "Xm" Hongcheng
  3. Lin "Xxs" Jing
  4. Zhao "XinQ" Zixing
  5. Ding "Dy" Cong

BetBoom Team

  1. Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko
  2. Danil "gpk" Skutin
  3. Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin
  4. Vitalie "Save-" Melnic
  5. Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek

Azure Ray

  1. Lou "Lou" Zhen
  2. Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang
  3. Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida
  4. Xu "fy" Linsen
  5. Jiang "tiān mìng" An

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs fixture and schedule

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 11, 2024

LGD Gaming vs BetBoom Team

1:00 am ET/6:30 am GMT

February 11, 2024

Team Spirit vs Gaimin Gladiators

4:30 am ET/9:00 am GMT

February 11, 2024

Xtreme Gaming vs Team Falcons

8:00 am ET/ 1:30 pm GMT

February 11, 2024

Team Liquid vs Azure Ray

11:30 am ET/4:00 pm GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Semifinals

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Semifinals schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 13, 2024

TBD v TBD

5:00 am ET/10:30 am GMT

February 13, 2024

TBD v TBD

9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Final

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Upper Bracket Final schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

February 15, 2024

TBD v TBD

4:00 am ET/9:30 am GMT

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Lower Bracket

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket schedule

Date

Teams

Timings

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Round 1

February 12, 2024

TBD v TBD

5:00 am ET/10:00 am GMT

February 12, 2024

TBD v TBD

9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT

BeBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

February 14, 204

TBD v TBD

9:00 am ET/ 2:30 pm GMT

February 14, 2024

TBD v TBD

5:00 am ET/ 10:30 am GMT

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Semifinal

February 15, 2024

TBD v TBD

8:00 am ET/1:30 pm GMT

BetBoom Dacha 2024 Lower Bracket Final

February 16, 2024

TBD v TBD

4:00 am ET/9:30 am GMT

Where to watch Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024?

youtube-cover

You can tune into the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 livestream on the following channels:

