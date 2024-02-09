Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs: Fixtures and results

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and players alike, as the likes of OG, Virtus.pro, nouns, and Aurora got eliminated before the playoffs. The road to the playoffs featured classic tie-breaker 1v1 matchups, including notable forfeitures by Quinn and Nisha in their respective matches.
With the tournament nearing its conclusion, anticipation is at an all-time high. This is because the remaining teams appear in top form and well-adapted to the current meta. The playoffs will begin with the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Bo3 series, and the losing teams will fall to the Lower Bracket.
All Dota 2 teams qualified for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Playoffs
Here are the active teams and their rosters taking part in the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs:
Legend:
- 1 - Safelaner
- 2 - Midlaner
- 3 - Offlaner
- 4 - Soft Support
- 5 - Hard Support
Team Spirit
- Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
- Denis "Larl" Sigitov
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov
- Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov
Team Liquid
- Michael "miCKe" Vu
- Michał "Nisha" Jankowski
- Neta "33" Shapira
- Samuel "Boxi" Svahn
- Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi
Gaimin Gladiators
- Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov
- Quinn "Quinn" Callahan
- Marcus "Ace" Christensen
- Erik "tOfu" Engel
- Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp
LGD Gaming
- Guo "shiro" Xuanang
- Gao "Setsu" Zhenxiong
- Li "niu" Kongbo
- Xiong "Pyw" Jiahan
- Zhang "y`" Yiping
Team Falcons
- Oliver "skiter" Lepko
- Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak
- Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf
- Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen
- Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu
Xtreme Gaming
- Wang "Ame" Chunyu
- Guo "Xm" Hongcheng
- Lin "Xxs" Jing
- Zhao "XinQ" Zixing
- Ding "Dy" Cong
BetBoom Team
- Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko
- Danil "gpk" Skutin
- Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin
- Vitalie "Save-" Melnic
- Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek
Azure Ray
- Lou "Lou" Zhen
- Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang
- Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida
- Xu "fy" Linsen
- Jiang "tiān mìng" An
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 playoffs fixture and schedule
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Semifinals
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Upper Bracket Final
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Lower Bracket
Where to watch Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024?
You can tune into the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 livestream on the following channels:
