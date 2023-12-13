Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best junglers in MLBB (December 2023)

The best junglers in MLBB are those who can keep the team ahead in gold in the early game, steal all jungle buffs in the early and mid-game, and then ambush to wipe out enemies in the mid to late game. Having the right junglers for your team is crucial to boosting your winning chances. That said, there are many amazing Fighter and Assassin champions on this list.

This article lists the best junglers in MLBB in the current meta.

While junglers have great responsibilities on their shoulders, they often need help from their teammates. Therefore, having a good tank or Mid Laner is crucial for backups in the early game. The five junglers listed below can get the job done even with minimum support.

1) Lancelot

Lancelot is an amazing jungler (Image via Moonton Games)

Lancelot is among the best Assassins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and has proven his worth as a jungler in the current meta. Odette's lover is good at killing jungle monsters in the game to level up while hiding in the bushes to slay enemies with the perfect ambush.

This top Assassin uses mobility and burst damage to eliminate crits and enemy champions. Upon reaching level five and securing one turtle buff, Lancelot waits in the bushes around different lanes to help ally champions while farming to level up faster for the late game.

2) Akai

Trust in Akai to get all the jungle buffs (Image via Moonton Games)

Listed under Tanks in the game, Akai is among the best Fighters/junglers in MLBB. This panda has a dream of becoming the best hero, and his rigorous training to become one has made him the most adored champion in the Land of Dawn.

Akai uses his first skill to move faster toward his target direction, his second skill to slow the enemy down like Franco, and his ult to knock enemies in the opposite direction, making it hard for them to escape.

The best part of playing with Akai is that once the jungler secures the first few jungle monsters, kills them, and grabs the jungle buffs, he becomes an indomitable roamer. Thus, other players can choose to double down in numbers in other lanes without worrying about the tank.

3) Fredrinn

Fredrinn is an amazing tank-jungler (Image via Moonton Games)

Fredrinn is another incredible Fighter tank that can easily handle jungle monsters. His early game-heavy skills help him in fight initiation and lane clearing. He roams the jungle, killing monsters to level up until a teammate calls for backup. Fredrinn, with his tank-like durability, often invades enemy jungles successfully to steal kills.

Fredrinn’s lane-clearing ability, fight initiation, and crowd control skills, along with his tank-like durability, give teams the freedom to choose another role without worrying about roamers.

4) Ling

Ling is among the most overpowered Assassin-junglers in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

While Ling is among the hardest-to-learn champions in the title, he can be among the most reliable junglers in MLBB. He is among the few champions who can jump over walls, making retreating easier for him.

Ling is incredibly capable of fighting initiations. His ambush abilities, along with his ultimate that slows enemies down to stop them from escaping his killshot, make him an overpowered jungler in the current meta.

5) Karina

Karina is a qualified jungler in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Fighting to save her sister Selena, Karina is one of the most formidable junglers in MLBB. Her first skill, which helps her gain movement speed by blocking all basic attacks from enemies while dealing magic damage, is a unique skill in itself.

However, her second skill and ultimate both deal massive magic damage to enemy heroes. Karina’s stronghold is her pace. Her attack and movement speed help the ally team complete jungle farming fast, sending them ahead in gold. Having her in a team will mean completing builds faster.

These junglers in MLBB can secure victory for you in most situations. Their immense late-game damage or roaming ability will help the team reach enemy Base Turret faster. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides.