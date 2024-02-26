Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Hero overview, skills, and more

Moonton Games is finally bringing Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) after the hero spent two months in the Advanced Server. As per the official X post on February 19, 2024, Chip will become the 124th champion once he joins the roster. Preparations within the community to welcome the new Tank/Roamer are in full swing as players look for hero overviews, skill analysis, and more to stay a step ahead of others.

This article provides a brief overview of the new champion ahead of the arrival of Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Chip in Mobile Legends Bang bang: Skill analysis

Expand Tweet

The best ability of Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is his mobility. Coupled with amazing skills, it helps him travel faster on the map of the Land of Dawn. Thus, Chip can become a meta hero and among the best tanks in MLBB from the very first day.

Chip has a unique passive skill where he eats potato chips when out of combat, regenerating his HP to 150. The health regeneration increases by 15% once he takes at least five consecutive bites. Note that Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang cannot be eaten again for five seconds after every five bites of chips.

The non-human champion’s first skill is thumping his hovercraft into the ground, slowing down, and dealing damage to the enemy. It resembles Franco’s second skill, but Chip deals in Magic Damage when using this skill. Chip will also gain a shield for hitting an enemy champion, which gradually increases over time with each additional hit.

Chip will soon enter the roster riding his hovercraft (Image via Moonton Games)

Chip’s second skill helps him dash toward the target for two seconds until reaching extra movement speed. Thereafter, he will manifest his second skill for two seconds, helping chase retreating enemies. The Basic Attack right after the second skill helps him charge at enemies, dealing Magic Damage while knocking them slightly backward.

Chip’s ultimate helps him create a portal for an enemy champion, slowing them down slightly. He then creates connecting portals to teleport nearby ally champions for backup.

Chip in one of the test server games (Image via Moonton Games)

Lastly, Chip in Mobile Legends Bang Bang has an additional skill that teleports him to different locations on the map. There are four Beacons on the map in the woods. The champion can stand on one of these to teleport himself to another Beacon.

All in all, Chip will rely highly on his Beacons for fast travel as a Roamer. This can be incredibly effective, as he can easily reach lanes very quickly to provide backup to his teammates. Besides, his ultimate also helps teleport allies to one place instantly to perform a perfect gank.

While the official post does not reveal a release date for the champion, the community expects its arrival by mid-April. Follow Sportskeeda for more Mobile Legends Bang Bang-related guides.

Other MLBB-related articles:

MLBB Games of the Future group division and more || MLBB tier list for February || Best Junglers in MLBB