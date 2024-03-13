Best guide for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB): Best build, skill combination, and more

Creating the best build guide for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) requires a deep understanding of the hero's skills. The popular Marksman of MLBB relies highly on her attack speed, and since the Moonlight Archer is squishy, she will require support from the Roamer, especially in early game, to increase her survivability.

However, since a Roamer must always cover the whole map, Miya often finds herself alone in the Gold Lane of the Land of Dawn. Therefore, having a perfect build that focuses on enhancing her strongholds will be crucial.

There can be multiple builds that complement Miya’s powers, depending on your team composition. However, this build guide for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will focus on a universal build that will focus on the champion’s attack speed, as well as a multi-shot buff for fast and high damage dealing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Guide for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best Battle Spells

Here are all the Battle Spells in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

MLBB offers you an array of Battle Spells. There are two among them that are perfect for the best build for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:

Inspire: Inspire is a default battle spell for all Miya builds. This helps the champion inflict massive damage on the enemies, as once activated, minions will start attacking the enemy heroes. Besides, it also boosts Miya’s attack speed, physical penetration, and lifesteal.

Flicker: Flicker can also be a great choice for Miya. It helps her to retreat from tricky situations, especially when the backup is not around. Besides, it also helps to startle enemies, as you can use Flicker to emerge suddenly from the bushes and attack enemy champions.

While both Battle Spells are great, you can only have one in the matches. Therefore, it is suggested that you choose the Battle Spell wisely, depending on your team combination. Use Inspire when you have a reliable Tank in MLBB to safeguard you and use Flicker in other scenarios.

Best build guide for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

You can choose your preferred Equipments from the Equipment tab under Preparation menu (Image via Moonton Games)

As mentioned, focusing on attack speed-based builds can be helpful when playing as Miya in the Land of Dawn. Elements like Swift Boots and Corrosion Scythe can vastly enhance your attack and movement speed.

Then use Haas’ Claws for Lifesteal, Demon Hunter Sword, and the Golden Staff for enhanced physical attack and attack speed. Lastly, use Malefic Roar for enhanced physical attack, and Miya will become the main damage dealer of the team.

You can consider Wind of Nature if the enemy highly relies on physical attack, as that can keep you safe from their attack for a few seconds, or Athena’s Shield for the best build for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to significantly boost Magic Damage.

You can take out any of the items from the previous build and replace them with these items per your requirements for a match.

Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB): Best Emblem

Marksman Emblem is a perfect suit for Miya, Image for reference only (Image via Moonton Games)

The Marksman emblem will complement Miya’s strongholds perfectly. You can choose different subtalents that suit your gameplay better.

Below is the list of suggested emblem build guides for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Swift: Use Swift for an extra 10% attack speed.

Use Swift for an extra 10% attack speed. Bargain Hunter: Bargain Hunter is another amazing subtalent to reduce the equipment cost to 95%.

Bargain Hunter is another amazing subtalent to reduce the equipment cost to 95%. Weakness Finder: The final subtalent for the best build for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will be Weakness Finder, as it helps you to slow down enemies with each basic attack.

A great substitute for Bargain Hunter can be Weapons Master, as it gifts a bonus extra attack.

Best skill combination for Miya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Miya’s unique passive allows her to shoot an extra shot with her basic attacks. Use her first skill to shoot three shots with every single basic attack and shoot six arrows at once with the help of her passive when the first skill is active.

Her second skill immobilizes enemy champions for a few seconds, and her ultimate skill makes her invisible for a few seconds while directly increasing her stacks to five.

Use Miya’s first skill, along with Inspire, to dominate the enemies in the Gold Lane in the lanning phase. Take cover behind the tank, and you might get a few kills in this phase, too.

Once you have reached level five, hide in the bushes and use the ultimate skill to position yourself perfectly. Once the enemy is on your radar, use the second skill to immobilize them and finish them off using the first skill.

One should always try different combinations when creating an effective Miya build, depending on the team composition and enemy team combination.

