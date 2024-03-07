MLBB Continental Championship (MCC) Season 3: Format, schedule, new transfers, and more

Moonton Games announced the return of MLBB Continental Championship (MCC) Season 3, and a lot is happening in the professional circuit revolving around it. As Team Spirit’s recent official announcement states, they have acquired Deus Vult. The team will enter the MLBB esports circuit with Deus Vult’s popular roster that finished fourth in the recently concluded M5 World Championship.

Apart from Team Spirit’s entrance into the pro circuit, the official press release from Moonton Games also announced the tournament format and schedule. This article will tell you everything about the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament in 2024.

MLBB Continental Championship Season 3 (MCC Season 3): Format and schedule

MLBB Continental Championship returns in the last weekend of March 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Continental Championship Season 3 (MCC season 3) is the professional league in the CIS, Georgia, and Ukraine. The Regular Season of the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2024, and end on May 5, 2024. All matches in the Regular Season will be conducted in best-of-two (Bo2) format.

The Playoffs will begin in May, and since the tournament champions will directly enter the Mid Season Cup, Riyadh 2024 (MSC 2024), the Final of the MCC Season 3 should be concluded by June 2, 2024.

Format

MCC Season 3 will see eight teams fight for the title and secure their place in the Mid Season Cup 2024. Among these teams, three are invited, three will qualify from the Closed Qualifiers, and two will qualify from third-party tournaments.

Eight contenders will compete in the Regular Season for back-to-back six weekends. The three top-ranked teams will qualify for the Playoffs, while the rest will enter the Play-off Play-in format. In this format, teams will compete in matches in a best-of-five (Bo5) format. The higher seed will begin with one point, and the winner in this format will secure their slot in the Playoffs.

Finally, the Playoffs will be conducted in a double-elimination format. Four teams will compete in the Playoffs, where the upper bracket matches will follow the best-of-three (Bo3) format, and the lower bracket games will follow the best-of-five (Bo5) format.

The Grand Final will be played in a Best-of-seven (Bo7) format.

Regular Season schedule

Week 1: March 30 to 31, 2024

Week 2: April 6 to 7, 2024

Week 3: April 13 to 14, 2024

Week 4: April 20 to 21, 2024

Week 5: April 27 to 28, 2024

Week 6: May 4 to May 5, 2024

Playoffs Play-in and Playoffs schedule

Playoffs Play-in: May 11 to 12, 2024

Playoffs Day 1 (June 1, 2024): Two Upper Bracket Semifinals and one Lower Bracket Semifinal

Playoffs Day 2 (June 2, 2024): One Upper Bracket Final, One Lower Bracket Final, and Grand Final.

New Gauntlet Format in MCC Season 3

MCC Season 3 will see the introduction of a Gauntlet Format that will give a special advantage to the best-performing or highest-ranked teams from the first stage.

Team Spirit acquired Deus Vult ahead of the MCC Season 3

Team Spirit MLBB roster for MCC Season 3 (Image via Moonton Games)

The Press Release from Moonton Games confirmed Team Spirit as one of the three teams invited to MCC Season 3. Team Spirit is a huge name in the esports community from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) region. Being among the most decorated organizations in the circuit, Team Spirit has acquired Team Deus Vult, before their first appearance in the MLBB esports scene.

With Deus Vult’s roster that clinched fourth place in the recently concluded M5 World Championship 2023, Team Spirit arrives prepared for their first MLBB competition.

Here's the current Team Spirit MLBB roster:

Stanislav “SAWO” Reshnyak

Anton “HIKO” Pak

Kemiran “Sunset Lover” Kochkarov

Mathaios “Kid Bomba” Chatzilakos

Sergei “Mari” Finashev

In one of his recent interviews, esports head Ray Ng talked about their efforts to increase MLBB’s popularity in Western markets. Team Spirit’s inclusion in MCC 2024 prior to the upcoming Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024 (MSC 2024 will be featured in the Esports World Cup) shows their efforts to make it a reality.

Adaiyat Mamedov, the Esports and Commercial Lead of Moonton Games in the EECA region, said:

“We're delighted to welcome Team Spirit into the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang arena. As one of the world's esports juggernauts, we expect them to raise the league's competitive quality and entertainment value to the next level. Coupled with their world-beating talent equipped with teen spirit, they are set for an impactful first season."

Nikita Cheshir Chukalin, the CEO of Team Spirit, said:

“Team Spirit is an international esports organisation that has proven to be among the world's best. Victories at The International, Riyadh Masters, and IEM Katowice are worthy results, but we don’t intend to stop. Therefore, the Team Spirit family is getting bigger and the organisation is spreading to new disciplines.”

He said Team Spirit has decided to concentrate on the mobile gaming sector in 2024 and that throughout the years, their organization has tried to recruit young players, which is reflected in their MLBB roster recruitment. Chukalin hoped that this MLBB team would quickly become a part of their DNA as well.

In his words:

“Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is another new discipline for us. We are happy to join the circuit in which I hope we can be a serious contender despite the formidable competition. We believe in the guys and know what they are capable of. At the same time, we will do everything in our power to make them feel comfortable both during training and playing at major competitions. So that the only thing they are focused on will be their performance."

The champions of MCC 2024 will earn their spot in the MLBB Mid Season Cup 2024 and compete in front of the world in the Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024. The winners will also get the lion’s share of a whopping $40,000 prizepool. Moonton Games and Fissure presents MCC 2024, which will begin on the last weekend of March 2024.

