Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass March 2024: New skins, perks, and more

Moonton brings MLBB Starlight Pass every month, with a painted skin for a new hero and plenty of other perks for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang players. The announcement post on X for this month’s pass arrived a little later than usual, on March 1, 2024. However, the community is excited to know about the new skin for Ixia in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The MLBB Starlight Pass March 2024 brings a new painted skin for the most celebrated Marksman in the current meta. This article will tell you about all the perks and costs of the pass ahead of its launch on March 1, 2024.

MLBB Starlight Pass March 2024: Release date, newly painted skins, and more

Ixia’s latest costume will arrive with the MLBB Starlight Pass on March 1, 2024, featuring two different variants you can choose from. The Starlight Pass will also bring plenty of incredible perks for you, like returning champion skins, exclusive avatar borders, and more.

However, you must use diamonds (in-game currency) to purchase the new Starlight Pass to get these benefits.

Perks of the MLBB Starlight Pass March 2024: Painted skin for Ixia

Ixia has a new painted skin in March 2024's pass (Image via Moonton Games)

The main attraction of the pass for March 2024 is the latest painted skin for Ixia. The new costume of one of the best Marksman heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang embraces her menace traits.

Side-by-side comparison of the two variants of Ixia's latest Starlight skin (Image via Moonton Games)

There are two different variants of her newly painted skin. Ixia wears a white top and blue jeans in the default “Dyanamic Streak” skin. Her hair in this costume is green, and she has sunglasses on her head. She has two spray paint bottles attached to her pants and seems to be out to graffiti walls. Her floating weapons appear white when using this skin.

Other variants of the Starlight Skin (Image via Moonton games)

The painted variant of this Starlight skin called “Dyanamic Flair” completely changes Ixia's appearance and outfit. When she is in this costume, her original pink hair comes back, and her floating weapons appear to be pink. In this costume, Ixia wears a yellow top and blue jeans with pink kneecaps and socks. She has spray paint bottles attached to her pants in this outfit as well, adding a vibrant look to Ixia’s appearance.

Perks of the MLBB Starlight Pass March 2024: Returning Starlight Skins

The new pass also brings returning starlight skins (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games brings some of the most adored Starlight Skins of the past with every month's Starlight Pass. You can obtain them from the Starlight Shop and make gameplay more exciting.

The official video posted on YouTube a week ago shared glimpses of the returning skins available in the shop for March 2024. As per the video, you can get Starlight skins for heroes like Akai, Harley, Lancelot, and more. These skins will be available for exchange in the Starlight Shop and cost 3,000 tokens each.

Other perks

The MLBB Starlight Pass March 2024 also brings Starlight-exclusive Avatar Borders, exclusive Chat Bubbles, Killing Notification, and more. You can also turn your team's turrets into sacred Ixia statues and a special trail effect during March 2024.

The pass is available in two versions: Default and Premium. You can also get a new exclusive name color, 10% extra EXP, and 5% extra BP for each match after buying the premium pass.

How much does Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2024 cost?

The pass is available only for 300 diamonds (Image via Moonton Games)

The pass brings rewards worth over 6,000 diamonds every month, and you can purchase the default version of the pass only for 300 Mobile Legends Bang Bang Diamonds. However, you can upgrade to the premium version for an additional 450 diamonds.

Moonton Games is also changing the current in-game meta with their patch updates. With Chip's official arrival confirmed, the community has a few content-packed days ahead.

