The best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang depends largely on whether you are trying to use the champion as a Tank or Fighter. Due to the champion's impressive survivability and high damage output, he fulfills both roles perfectly. Moreover, since Terizla highly depends on his skills for damage, learning effective skill combinations is crucial to mastering him.

This article tries to analyze different aspects of EXP Laner's gameplay to determine the best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

Best Terizla build guide in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best Battle Spells

Choose the best Battle Spell for Terizla from this section (Image via Moonton Games)

Currently, MLBB has a library of 11 Battle Spells. You can choose from among any of these for the best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. While many consider Flicker to be the best spell for this champion, you can also use Vengeance for good results.

Flicker: This Battle Spell will help Terizla escape from tricky situations. When using Flicker it gets hard to catch the champion in a gank. Besides, it has been proven essential for one of the most effective skill combinations for the champion.

Best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best Equipment build

You can follow the preset builds that MLBB provides or customize your build as per your preferences (Image via Moonton Games)

While Terizla is a versatile champion in MLBB, he does not possess a very high movement speed. Therefore, equipping him with Warrior Boots is a great strategy for increasing his speed. Along with making him faster, these boots also help Terizla gain Physical Defense for three seconds while taking damage.

Getting him Bloodlust Axe is a good idea, as the equipment helps increase Physical Attack, provides spell vamp, and aids in cooldown reduction for his skills. Following that, you can also use Dominance Ice to increase Mana, along with increased Physical Damage and Movement Speed.

Since you may have to face Mages and some Junglers in the late-game, you should prepare for them with Athena's Shield, which increases HP, HP regen, and Magic Defense. Use Queen's Wings for extra HP, increased cooldown reduction, and Spell vamp. Finally, use Oracle for increased HP, Physical Defense, Magic Defense, and cooldown reduction.

You can use Immortality and Radiant Armor as spare items for HP, HP regeneration, and increased Magic Defense.

Do note that Moonton Games provides preset builds for players. However, you can also choose your most favored build for the player from their library.

Best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best Emblems

Best Fighter Emblem set for the best Terizla build in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The Fighter Emblem set is perfect for the best Terizla build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Here is the suggested Emblem set for Terizla:

Rupture : Use Rupture for extra Adaptive Penetration

: Use Rupture for extra Adaptive Penetration Festival of Blood: Use Festival of Blood for extra 6% Spell vamp

Use Festival of Blood for extra 6% Spell vamp Brave Smite: Finally, use Brave Smite to gain HP regen from Skill Damages.

Best Terizla combos

Terizla's first skill deals 300 (+80% Physical Attack) Physical Damage. His second skill can be used three times, where the first two attacks deal 135 (+160% Total Physical Attack) Physical Damage, and the final one deals 225 (+220% Total Physical Attack).

Finally, his ultimate skill deals 300 (+100% Total Physical Attack) knocking enemies into the air for 0.6 seconds. Then he summons Scaffold using his ultimate skill that pulls enemy heroes in range several times, dealing 150 (+30% Total Physical Attack) Physical Damage each time.

Due to the nature of his skills, the best skill combinations for Terizla will be his second skill > first skill > ultimate > second skill > second skill. Terizla also possesses the power to perform one of the best flicker + skill combos in MLBB. You can also use flicker > ultimate to finish off your enemies.

Pros & Cons of Terizla

Pros:

Terizla is strong in the early game and can efficiently lane against enemy heroes.

Because of his high durability, he can be safe from enemy ganks.

He is great at initiating team fights.

Terizla can deal a high amount of burst damage using his skill 2.

He can utilize his ultimate ability to stop enemy champions from escaping.

As Terizla has a good amount of CC and is tanky, he's a prominent hero during team fights.

Cons:

As Terizla lacks mobility, he can struggle when joining team fights or escaping enemy ganks.

Terizla's combos are somewhat avoidable if played correctly.

His skill cooldowns are long.

Terizla's attack speed is not that fast, even after getting core items.

Best Terizla’s Rival & Teammates

Having the best Terizla build won't be enough if players don't pick him in the correct scenarios. It's crucial to have great synergy with an ally hero and avoid heroes who can counter Terizla pretty well.

Favorable matchups:

Natalia

Granger

Freya

Hanabi

Counters:

Karrie

Guinevere

Esmeralda

Lunox

