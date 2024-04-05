5 best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Season 32)

Choosing the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is crucial, especially when none of your friends are online. MLBB teams function effectively when they have the best champions in the meta. However, since Moonton Games keeps changing the experience to keep things interesting for the community, it is hard to pick the best options.

While you can check out the MLBB meta tier list to identify the best heroes in the current version, this article lists five best heroes of different roles you can use to begin your journey in Mobile Legends Bang Bang Season 32.

Best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Season 32)

MLBB has over a hundred heroes, and choosing the best one among them can be a nightmare for any solo player. Therefore, this article will list the top heroes from different lanes. Keep checking this list every now and then as we will keep updating it based on the changes in the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

1) Novaria

Novaria is among the best mages in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Novaria recently made her return to the popular MOBA title's meta after getting her Startlight Skin in February Starlight Pass 2024. One of the toughest Mages to face in MLBB and best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Novaria's skilled shots can easily take down any enemy.

She uses her first skill to summon an Astral Sphere, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Novaria is among the rarest champions that can pass through walls. With her second skill, she summons an Astral Recall towards her, which enhances her movement speed. It increases even more when she passess through walls.

With her ultimate, Novaria slows down the enemy heroes by 50% and puts an Astral Ring on them. While Novaria, because of her high dificulty is often despised by beginners, she can become among the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang once mastered.

2) Ixia

Ixia can help you rank-up faster in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Ixia is another top-tier Marksman champion in MLBB. She also got her painted Starlight Skill in March Starlight Pass, and has been almost unstoppable since then. Marksmen are known for their high damage-dealing abilities, and Ixia ensures that the reputation remains.

She sends two Starlium-charged beams along the ground towards the target direction using her first skill. While this deals great damage to the enemy champions, her second skill stuns enemies while dealing damage.

Finally, using her ultimate Ixia, enters a Barrage state and attack enemies within her range for four seconds. She deals immense damage to the enemy champions during this time. So, if you are a Gold Laner, Ixia can be among the best heroes or solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang that suits your playstyle.

3) Cici

Cici was a huge hit since her launch in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Cici was always getting banned in Ranked matches since her launch back in late December 2023. While the nerf she recieved in the latest update reduced the ban rate, she is still among the best Fighters in MLBB and best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Cici comes with huge attacking speed, and she can easily become the nightmare of both the Fighter and Marksman of enemy team. She uses her first skill to attack enemies within range for 10 times. Once the bar over her head is filled, her first skill deals more damage.

Cici uses her second skill to leap towards the target direction, and upon landing on an enemy hero turret or minions, she leaps again following the direction of the joystick. She also deals great damage to enemies upon landing on them with the first jump.

Finally, Cici uses her ultimate to link nearby enemy heroes within range, slowing them down and dealing immense damage with her rapid attacks. Thus, she can be a great pick when you are looking for the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

4) Harley

Harley is a top jungler in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Harley is among the best junglers in MLBB and the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends bang Bang. One of the top heroes in the current meta, he often hides in the bushes and startles enemy champions with surprise attacks before eliminating them.

Harley uses his first skill to throw three to five cards towards enemies, each dealing great damage. The little magician uses his second skill and blinks towards the target direction leaving his magic wand and hat at the previous location. His movement speed increases during this time, and he can return to his magic hat upon activating his second skill for a second instance before a certain time.

Harley uses his ultimate to cast a ring of fire upon an enemy champion, dealing magic damage while slowing them down for a few seconds. If you are a jungler, Harley with his amazing skills can easily be among the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang for you.

5) Tigreal

Tigreal is among the best tanks in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Tigreal, one of the OG tanks of MLBB, is among the best support champions of the title. He is also the perfect choice for Roamers looking for the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Tigreal smashes the ground with his hammer to deal damage to enemies and slow them down with his first skill. He uses his second skill to charge towards the enemy and pusghes them to the end of the charge.

Tigreal finally uses his ultimate skill and unleashes the power of his hammer. With this skill, he stuns and pull enemies together towards him. This helps his team gank on enemies and kill them. Overall, this makes Tigreal among the best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

