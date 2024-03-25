Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for April 2024 (MLBB Starlight Pass) has brought plenty of new rewards, perks, and more. The recent X post from the game's official page has announced the special Starlight painted skin for a hero as well. The April Starlight Pass will arrive on April 1, 2024, and will give you a chance to earn some exciting rewards for the whole month.

This article will discuss the latest MLBB Starlight Pass for April 2024.

MLBB Starlight Pass April 2024: New painted skins and more

The new Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass has brought the latest painted skin for Lylia, called Magitech Arsenal. Like in each Starlight Pass, Lylia's Starlight skin has two variants, and you can get both by purchasing the Starlight Pass.

The MLBB Starlight Pass for April 2024 also brings some returning skins, graffiti, and more. Hang tight as we explain everything about it.

MLBB Starlight Pass April 2024 perks: Painted Lylia skin

The new Lylia painted Starlight skin (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton is set to bring a new Starlight skin for one of the top mages in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The first variant of Lylia's two Starlight costumes for April is Magitech Lylia. The skin has a deep blue tone to the champion's dress, while her hair is dyed white and red. The costume also changes her skill effects.

Lylia painted skin will be available from April (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also upgrade it to the painted Starlight skin in MLBB Starlight Pass for April 2024. The skin, Magitech Ordnance, is white in color, with her hair dyed purple. The Starlight Members can get this skin for 100 Diamonds (in-game currency).

You will also get an exclusive Lylia Sacred Statue and a special Starlight-exclusive Trail Effect, which looks amazing.

Returning Starlight Skins

Here are the returning Starlight Skins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

As seen in the official video, Moonton Games will bring some returning Starlight skins you can grab from the Starlight shop. The developer has promised 10 returning Starlight Skins, but the video does not specify which.

Starlight Lucky Chest

The new lucky chest will be available in MLBB Starlight Pass (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games has also added a new Starlight Lucky Chest in this season's Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass that you can open for 10 Diamonds. You can get a Starlight Card and Premium Starlight Pass from this chest.

The Starlight Lucky Chest will be available for a limited time. It will arrive on April 1, 2024, and end on April 30, 2024.

Other perks

The MLBB Starlight Pass for April brings special Chat Bubbles, Avatar Borders, Killing Notifications, and more. After purchasing the pass, you will also get an exclusive name color, 10% GP, and 5% EXP bonuses for every match.

Price of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for April 2024

Get the best rewards for 300 Diamonds in MLBB with this Starlight Pass for April 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

You can get rewards and perks worth up to 6K Diamonds in MLBB for purchasing the premium pass. The MLBB Starlight Pass for April 2024 has two options: Default and Premium. You can get the Default version for as little as 300 Diamonds. Add 450 more to it, and you can get the Premium membership.

Moonton Games is also concentrating on the upcoming MLBB updates. Follow our MLBB tier list to stay updated on the title's ever-changing meta.

