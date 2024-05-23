Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial schedule and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial will be live soon with plenty of skins for you to enjoy at zero cost. This event is a part of the MLBB Rank Party event that has been bringing you free heroes, skins, and more over this whole month. The official MLBB X page recently confirmed the arrival of the 100 skins free trial event, and the community is quite excited.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial event is going live on May 25, 2024, and will be live till May 27, 2024. This article details all the information currently available regarding this event.

Try out 100 skins for free during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial event

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial event is going live in two days time (as of this writing). Players will stand a chance to try 25 EPIC, V.E.N.O.M, and S.A.B.E.R skins making each of your battles more colorful.

Per the official X post, you can get the skins of top-tier MLBB heroes like SABER, Lesley, Tigreal, and more. So prepare to enjoy amazing new skill effects, recall effects, and more during this Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial event.

Some other MLBB Rank Party rewards

The MLBB Rank Party will also continue alongside the Mobile Legends Bang Bang 100 skins free trial event. The Rank Party arrived on May 11, 2024, and will run until May 31, 2024. The amazing rewards offered by this event are as follows:

One free skin (reward hub event)

One free hero

reward Hub Spawn Effect

Free Battle Emote

Moonton Games is offering Rank Party Superb Battle Bonus as a part of the event happening until May 24, 2024. This Ranked Mode exclusive event features rewards like:

Solo/Team Star Protection Cards

Star Boost for Ranked Matches

With such amazing events on the line, the MOBA community has a huge chance to constantly push their ranks to reach mythic in this season. Use the vibrant skins you can get from the MLBB 100 skins free trial event while doing so to enjoy every match in the Land of Dawn.

