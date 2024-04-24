Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass May 2024: New skins, perks, and more

Moonton Games has recently confirmed the MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 through an official post on the Mobile Legends Bang Bang official X page. After highly successful Ixia, Lylia, and other painted Starlight hero skins, Moonton Games plans to provide a painted skin for Nolan, a top-tier champion in the current game meta.

May 2024 Starlight Pass in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will arrive in the title on May 1, 2024, along with the Nolan "Fashion Mogul" exclusive skin. Like previous Starlight Passes, this painted skin will be available in two different versions.

This article will discuss everything you must know about MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024.

MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024: Release date, perks, and more

The MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 arrives with a painted, exclusive Starlight Skin for Nolan on May 1, 2024. However, while there are plenty of free rewards, those who buy the Starlight Pass will get access to plenty more.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass May 2024 brings amazing rewards, like the Nolan Sacred Statue, exclusive Trail effect, and more. You can access these rewards by purchasing the May Starlight Pass in MLBB with diamonds.

MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 brings Nolan "Fashion Mogul" and "Fashion Magnet" painted skins

New Nolan "Fashion Mogul" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

Nolan is among the top-tier Junglers on the current MLBB meta-tier list. He carries a large blade with which he rips the fabric of Land of Dawn's reality to blink and attack enemies or to retreat from tricky situations.

The painted Starlight Skin for Nolan arrives in two variants, one being the "Fashion Mogul" skin, and the other being called the "Fashion Magnet."

You can upgrade the "Fashion Mogul" skin for a better version (Image via Moonton Games)

Nolan appears to be a fashionable man wearing designer clothes, and the color of his blade is orange in the "Fashion Mogul" skin. The color of his clothes also turns orange and maintains uniformity with his blade.

On the other hand, you can level up your Starlight Pass to upgrade your existing skin to a green-themed costume. In this outfit, Nolan's dress and blade color change to green.

Nolan "Fashion Magnet" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 has another surprise for Starlight members. They can acquire a bonus Nolan "Fashion Magnet" skin for a hundred diamonds. This exclusive costume is pink, and his blade also turns pink in this outfit.

The returning champion skins

All the Starlight returning skins in the game (Image via Moonton Games)

The Starlight Pass of Mobile Legends Bang Bang always brings the ten most-adored Starlight skins from the past with each month's Starlight Pass. The May Starlight Pass has also brought some fantastic returning skins with it.

While in the past couple of months, Akai, Harley, and other hero skins have arrived in the Starlight Shop, the trailer this time reveals a changed collection. It seems like Moonton Games has brought skins for Lunox, Lesley, and other hero skins with the Starlight Pass May 2024.

These returning skins are available in the Starlight Shop in exchange for 3000 Starlight tokens.

Some other perks of buying the Starlight Pass May 2024

You can also get other perks by purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024. You can acquire a Sacred Statue and exclusive Train effects for Nolan by becoming a Starlight Member in May 2024.

The MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 also offers exclusive Avatar Borders, Chat Bubbles, graffiti, a new Special Killing Notification, and more.

However, if you purchase the premium version, you can earn a new and exclusive name color with 10% Extra Exp and 5% Extra BP for every Mobile Legends Bang Bang match.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass May 2024 cost?

Starlight Pass cost (Image via Moonton Games)

Previously, there were just two memberships of the Starlight Pass. You could buy the normal one for 300 Diamonds or add 450 extra diamonds and get your hands on the premium version for 750 Diamonds.

While it is still available, you can get rewards worth 6000 Diamonds by purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024 for 300 Diamonds. If you have set your eyes only on the exclusive, painted Starlight Nolan skin, you can avail it for as low as 100 Diamonds. However, this offer is only available for those who have brought the MLBB Starlight Pass April 2024.

Feel free to check out our article on how to get Diamonds for free in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and start saving since it is much better to get at least the regular version of the May 2024 Starlight Pass in Mobile Legends Bang Bang than just buying the skin.

