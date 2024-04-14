Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp: Hero changes, release date, and more

The highly anticipated Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp is arriving soon in the popular MOBA title. Despite having some amazing skills, Helcurt has been absent from the meta for a long time. However, since this new revamp brings multiple changes to the champion's movement speed and skill, Helcurt fanatics in the community are incredibly excited to use him in the ranked matches.

Since Moonton Games' plans to introduce a new Assassin hero got leaked, the community was been preoccupied with it. Thus, the news of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp that arrived on the title's official X post caught the community off-guard.

When will Moonton Games release the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp?

Expand Tweet

While the official X post from the title's page (@MobileLegendsOL) does not specify a particular date for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp, it states that the revamped hero will arrive in the title in April 2024.

The community can expect the Helcurt revamp to arrive alongside a new patch note (probably favoring the junglers this time due to the Helcurt revamp), considering the previous Aurora revamp was also released alongside a patch note.

What are the major changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp?

New changes in Helcurt skills after revamp 1 (Image via X/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Per the official X post, Helcurt will now hunt his enemies at a faster speed in the Prowler State. Besides, his new unique passive helps him with continuous health regeneration in this state, which will prepare him for his next hunt. We will talk about in-depth skill analysis later in the article.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp has also increased his strike speed. This will help him catch enemies off guard and also allow him to quickly retreat from tricky situations. He can also conceal himself after each kill.

New changes in Helcurt skills after revamp 2 (Image via X/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Helcurt also gains a stinger every now and then in the battle (stackable up to four times), which makes him even more powerful.

In-depth analysis of major skill changes in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp

New changes in Helcurt after revamp as per Advanced Server (Image via Moonton Games)

While the official X post does not specify much detail about the Helcurt revamp in MLBB, we got the detailed skill changes from the MLBB Advance Server. However, before hopping into it, do note that these details were available in the Advance Server and are subject to change before launch.

Passive skill: Styx Shadow

Helcurt's passive has been changed from race Advantage to Styx Shadow. The new passive has reduced the need for its ultimate skill since this new skill also helps him to remain in stealth.

Besides, it allows him to gain movement speed and continuously regain health until he gets spotted by an enemy.

Skill 1: Hidden Terror

Helcurt uses his first skill to terrify enemies and reduces the skill's cooldown. However, per the Advance Server, Moonton Games has removed the enhanced effects of the skill during his ultimate in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp.

Skill 2: Deadly Stinger

While the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Helcurt revamp removed the ability to slow down enemies with his second skill, he will continue to gain Deadly Stinger in stealth mode.

Ultimate skill: Dark Night Falls

The abyssal creature will rise when the Dark Night Falls as his new ultimate in the new Helcurt revamp in MLBB will help him reduce the sight range reduction of the enemy.

Considering all the new changes made to the Helcurt revamp, it is safe to conclude that Helcurt will become an extremely overpowered unit in the game following the revamp's launch. He might also become a capable Roamer, or EXP Laner, as well as a great Jungler, after this revamp.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related articles

Best MLBB Settings for beginners || Top heroes for solo rank-up in MLBB || MLBB Starlight Pass April 2024 || MLBB tier list April 2024