MLBB new hero leaked as Assassin: Expected abilities and more

Per reliable Mobile Legends Bang Bang leakers on YouTube (YouTube/Kazuki official) and social media (X/@aceunyil), Moonton Games has started developing a new Assassin hero in MLBB. After back-to-back new hero launches in late-December (Cici, Fighter) and late-February (Chip, Tank), the popular MOBA title is probably preparing to add the 126th champion to its roster.

While the new hero lores are yet to be released, as are the champion's final appearance and skill effects, fans are absolutely buzzing to get their hands on the new hero. This article talks about everything we know so far about the new Assassin hero in MLBB.

Note: The article is based on leaks and not confirmed by the developers. Please take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The leaks vaguely describe the skills of the new Assassin hero in MLBB

The leaks available online don't provide a very detailed description of the new Assassin hero's skills in MLBB or his appearance. However, per the videos based on the leaks, there are two ways of using this hero's skills: normal or enhanced modes.

Here's what we know about the skills of this new Assassin hero in MLBB.

First skill

Enhanced mode of the first skill per the leaks (Image YouTube/Kazuki official)

The new hero's first skill is a blink + damage dealing skill. When activated, he throws a spear in the target direction and blinks in that direction, slashing the opponent in the process.

However, per the leaks, when used in its enhanced mode, i.e., when you hold the first skill button instead of tapping it, the spear's length increases, which strengthens the dash attack and knocks enemies back. You can use this skill to knock enemies inside your turret to get easy kills.

Second skill

Enhanced mode of second skill (Image via YouTube/Kazuki Official)

When you tap on the second skill, the new Assassin hero in MLBB will use his daggers to slash forward once. This is somewhat similar to Alpha's second skill.

However, when you use the enhance mode by holding the second skill button, these daggers turn into dagger swords, attacking the enemies forward. This attack ends in a straight frontal slash, like Arlott's skill, but with two swords.

Third skill

Normal mode of third skill of the new Assassin in MLBB (Image via YouTube/Kazuki Official)

Perthe leaks, the new hero doesn't have any designated ultimate as his third skill. When you tap on the button, he deals damage in a fan shaped area, like Valentina's first skill.

However, when using the enhanced mode of the skill, the champion will throw arrows to attack enemies on the determined path.

What we know about the new Assassin hero in MLBB

These leaked images sends an impression of the new hero having different forms like Yin (Image via YouTube/Kazuki official)

Per the lore artwork released in the leak videos, the new hero is from Cadia Riverlands, or his story revolves around that area. Some images suggest he is going to use a lot of weapons as well as different forms of the hero.

