Finding the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners is crucial since MLBB gameplay with the default setting can be overwhelming for novices. While the MOBA title does offer auto-aiming features, it often prioritizes targets with the most HP instead of finishing off the retreating low-HP enemy champion. A few other default settings may also affect a beginner's gameplay. Therefore, finding the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings becomes crucial for beginners.

This article tries to provide an overview of the best graphics, controls, interface, and other MLBB settings to help your rank climb.

The best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners

There are quite a few things you need to change to get the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners.

Optimal Basic settings

Optimal Basic Settings for the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games offers a colorblind filter for those in need. Additionally, you can opt for the higher graphics and refresh rate for smoother gameplay. However, it is better to set the refresh rate to "Low" if you're using a low-end device. This can help reduce instances of lag when you are looking for the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang beginner settings.

Optimal Controls settings

Control settings for the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The Standard settings provide a Free Targeting option, while the Advanced settings allow you to aim at your target. Finally, using the Additional control settings, you can get access to Lock-on Targeting.

We advise using the Additional control settings as it will help you to lock all your attacks on an enemy, minion, or jungle monster even if other enemy champions are trying to divert your concentration. However, if you have chosen one of the best Tanks in MLBB, it is better to use the advanced settings option.

When looking for the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners, you should choose targeting priority depending on your hero styles. For Fighter heroes like Dyrroth or Thamuz, it is better to attack the closest possible option. However, choosing the lowest HP option is better when playing as a Marksman or Mage.

Best Mobile Legends Bang Bang settings for beginners: Best controls (Image via Moonton Games)

The Skill Smart Targeting and Basic Attack Smart Targeting options are best used by junglers while clearing buff camps and jungle monsters. You can keep them disabled otherwise.

As a beginner, you can also use the Assisted Aiming and Attack Assist features. However, disable the auto Skill Level-Up and Build Purchase settings as these two controls should be on your hand so that you can prioritize a skill upgrade or a build depending on the match situation.

Optimal Interface settings

The best Interface Settings for MLBB beginners (Image via Moonton Games)

You should also dedicate time to making your user interface better. Set the Battlefield UI opacity to the lowest level to see your movement clearly while checking the scoreboard, build, and other aspects.

You can also modify the size of your in-game mini-map, skill buttons, joystick, and more per your preference and experience the best gameplay.

Optimal Network settings

Optimal Network Setting guide for MLBB beginners (Image via Moonton Games)

Turn on Speed Mode to reduce lag in MLBB. You can also activate Network Boost when you have both a WiFi and Internet connection, as this can help minimize the frequency of in-game delays.

