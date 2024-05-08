Mobile Legends Bang Bang: How to get Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB

Thanks to the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang event, you can get an Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB. While the event went live on May 1, 2024, the official Mobile Legends Bang Bang X page reminded the community about the Diamond Vault event and all the available Epic skin in this event. There are plenty of other rewards arriving in the game as well.

The Diamond Vault in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will last until May 10, 2024. This article talks about how to get Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB and more.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Diamond Vault event: How to get Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Diamond Vault event presents a huge chance for all the players to grab the Epic Skin of their favorite MLBB heroes for only 100 Diamonds.

Here is how to get Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB:

Step 1: Launch the game and complete your first Diamond recharge. You can recharge any amount and claim a popular hero. This will unlock the recharge bonus event.

Launch the game and complete your first Diamond recharge. You can recharge any amount and claim a popular hero. This will unlock the recharge bonus event. Step 2: Once the recharge bonus event is live, recharge a total of 100 Diamonds to get an Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB.

You can also grab plenty of amazing rewards for participating in this event, such as a surprise chest box for recharging less than 50 Diamonds. If you recharge more than that, Moonton Games will give you a chance to choose any of three rare Battle Emotes (two of them are special Estes and Gatotkaca emotes, as seen in the game).

Finally, you will be able to choose among some of the rarest Epic Skins for recharging 100 or more Diamonds.

However, do note that each account will enjoy the bonus once. So, you can only get one Epic Skin for 100 Diamonds in MLBB during this Mobile Legends Bang Bang Diamond Vault event.

Weekly Diamond Pass is a great way to recharge Diamonds in MLBB. (Image via Moonton Games)

Recharging Diamonds by purchasing the Weekly Diamond Pass is a great value for money. The normal recharge will help you earn 220 Diamonds. However, when you use the Weekly Diamond Pass, you get 80 Diamonds instantly and 20 Diamonds every day for a week, along with additional rewards worth 60 Diamonds.

You can get extra daily Starlight Points and the option to choose any other rewards from options like Starlight Fragments, Crystal of Aurora, Tickets, or Magic Dust. Therefore, this is a great way to get some additional rewards worth many Diamonds in MLBB for free.

