Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass June 2024: New skins, perks, and more

The MLBB Starlight Pass June 2024 was announced via a post from Mobile Legends Bang Bang's official X page on May 24, 2024. After a recent revamp, Helcurt is about to get his Starlight painted skins. Players will also receive plenty of other perks for buying the Starlight membership in June 2024.

This article will talk about the upcoming MLBB Starlight Pass, its new painted skin, and various perks.

MLBB Starlight Pass June 2024: Release date, new painted skin, and more

Per the official X post dated May 24, 2024, the MLBB Starlight Pass June 2024 will arrive on June 1, 2024. While the free reward path of the June Starlight has plenty of amazing rewards, you can get prizes worth 6000 Diamonds by purchasing the Pass.

For starters, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass brings two new Starlight skins for Helcurt, a sacred Helcurt statue, returning popular Starlight skins, and more.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2024: New Helcurt-painted Starlight skins

Helcurt is getting new Starlight Skins after revamp (Image via Moonton Games)

After receiving a revamp, Helcurt will also get a new Starlight-painted skin. There are two variations of the new Starlight Skin, and this "Dream Prowler" variant completely changes Helcurt's appearance.

The first (the normal variant) skin sports a color palette containing light blue, purple, and white. His blue claws and face give off a new demonic appearance to the character. The backside and the blades on his ankle are clad in purple, while the ankle area is white.

On the other hand, the painted variant of this skin sports a combination of orange, sky blue, and white. This skin is more than capable of instilling fear in the opposition's heart. The orange face and claws complement the demonic look on his face, while the shades of white near his arms and ankles add a vibrant tone to his appearance.

The returning champion skins

Returning skins in June 2024 Starlight Shop will have a Lesley skin (Image via Moonton Games)

Speaking of skins, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2024 is also reintegrating ten Starlight skins for various champions. While it is tough to predict the arrivals, skins for Lesley, Lunox, and others should be available, as seen in the trailer.

These skins will hit the June Starlight Shop, and you can buy them for 3000 Starlight tokens.

Other perks of getting the MLBB Starlight Pass June 2024

There are some other amazing perks of getting the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2024. After buying the pass, you can turn any of the nine turrets into a Helcurt sacred statue whenever you play with Helcurt Starlight skin.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for June 2024 also brings exclusive Avatar Borders, Grafitti, Chat Bubbles, Special Killing Notifications, and more. Not to mention, the Helcurt-painted skin will also change the effects of this hero's skills.

Besides that, purchasing the premium version will get you 10% Extra EXP and 5% Extra BP (in-game currency) for every Mobile Legends Bang Bang match.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for June 2024 cost?

Cost of the June Pass (Image via Moonton Games)

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2024 costs only 300 Diamonds and provides rewards worth 6000 Diamonds. You can also avail other perks such as the extra BP and EXP boosts and more by purchasing the premium pass for 450 Diamonds.

Therefore, if you want to get some of the best rewards, and Helcurt's painted Starlight skin, start saving up your Diamonds.

