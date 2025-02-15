Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event: Launch date, free skin, and more

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event, which brings plenty of rewards for the community. Players can participate in certain sub-events to win different rewards, including any of the two free Ruby skins, Diamonds, or even a brand-new mobile phone.

The event is currently live in the Advance Server only. However, the banner for the main event and different sub-events are already live on the original server, teasing the players ahead of its official launch.

Read on to know more details regarding the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event release date and other details

Per one of the posts, currently live on the title's official X page, The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2025, and in the game, it is mentioned that the event will run until April 1, 2025.

However, you can start earning certain rewards from this event in advance, including Spin Coins, Keys, and Ruby "Sleep Tight" Battle Emote, by completing tasks like sharing the event on social media for the first time, sharing stage one rewards, log in for three days, and log in for seven days.

The first stage of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event began on February 14, 2025, and you have to complete the tasks of this stage by February 27, to earn these rewards and stay a step ahead of your competition. New tasks will arrive once the event goes live.

Rewards available in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event

While the Original Server does not have all the event assets yet, we found the rewards of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event from the event preview provided in the Original Server of the title. The guide provided in the preview states that there are 9900 Grand Prizes in total, and 300 prizes will be available per day.

You have to perform draws in this event using Spin Coins, the same ones you can earn from the Original Server ahead of the event's launch. From the information available in the event preview, it seems like, each 1x draw will cost 1 Spin Coin, and each 3x draw will cost 3 Spin Coins. You can earn these Coins by completing daily and Weekly Tasks. The Weekly Tasks refreshes every week.

You can draw in this event using Spin Coins to earn points, which can help you earn corresponding rewards (Image via Moonton Games)

Each Draw will help you earn points. You can earn a total of six advance rewards by collecting points. Check out the rewards in the list below:

100 points: Golden Month Banner (3-day).

Golden Month Banner (3-day). 500 points: Ruby "Surprise" Battle Emote.

Ruby "Surprise" Battle Emote. 700 points: Golden Month Recall Effect (3-day).

Golden Month Recall Effect (3-day). 1000 points: Golden Month Avatar Border.

Golden Month Avatar Border. 1400 points: Curse of Cinder Elimination Effect (7-day)

Curse of Cinder Elimination Effect (7-day) 1800 points: You can choose between the Ruby "Crescent Dervish" skin or Ruby "Neon Edge" skin.

While this list is based on the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event preview available in the Original Server, it slightly differs from the list of rewards provided in the Advance Server. However, this will be the format of getting rewards from this event.

Event guide, available in the original server (Image via Moonton Games)

The drop rates of different rewards from the draws, as per the guide provided in the Original Server are as follows:

Grand Prize (Phone or Diamonds): 0.080%

0.080% Points: 22.84%, 2.10%

22.84%, 2.10% 5v5 Dazzling Coins: 22.88%, 18.40%, and 8.10%

22.88%, 18.40%, and 8.10% Permanent Spwan Effect: 21.80%

21.80% Chest: 3.80%

While there are not enough details regarding the Grand Prizes, the developer has mentioned that the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event will give the players a chance to win a mobile phone or Diamonds (in-game currency). In the guide, the developer has mentioned that each player will win any of these two Grand Prizes.

The event guide also states phone delivery will only be available in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. The delivery of the mobile phones will not be available in other regions due to brand restrictions.

However, the developer has mentioned that if a player from any other region (apart from the mentioned ones) wins a phone, they can convert the phone to Diamonds. The conversion rate will be 23,650 Diamonds for Reno 13F and 15,675 Diamonds for A5 Pro. Once issued, the Grand Prize cannot be converted. Players who choose a phone will receive a redemption code in MLBB. They can then redeem the code on OPPO's official website to earn the rewards.

The phones will be delivered within one month after redemption, and the colors and memory specifications of the devices may vary in different regions, based on OPPO's availability. Note that the redemption code will expire on April 30, 2025.

Per the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Dazzling Golden Spin event's event preview, the Custom Shop will arrive in the game on February 17, 2025, and the 9900 prizes will arrive on February 21. Moonton Games will celebrate the Golden Month with this event. Start drawing as soon as the event arrives in the game, and you can win thousands of important in-game assets that will boost your in-game progress.

