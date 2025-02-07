Mobile Legends Bang Bang Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin: Launch date, how to get, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin is currently available in the game, and fans are incredibly excited to get their hands on this Collector skin. Moonton Games announced the arrival of this new Collector skin via a post on the title's official X page. In it, the developer also mentioned that the Natan "Tidal Lord" and Cyclops "Yokai Warlock" skins were added to the prize pool.

This article talks about how to get the Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and more.

When did Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin appear in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and how to get it?

Per the post on the game's official X page, Mobile Legends Bang Bang's Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin arrived in the game on February 6, 2025, and it will last for 20 days before expiring on February 26, 2025. This skin has been added to the Grand Collection section, where players need to try their luck on gacha draws to get it.

Check out the step-by-step guide below on how to get the Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Tap on the Grand Collection event icon (top right corner side where there was the MLBB Hunter X Hunter collab event icon previously).

Tap on the Grand Collection event icon (top right corner side where there was the MLBB Hunter X Hunter collab event icon previously). Step 3: Keep drawing until you get the skin.

You will get 50% off on the first draw and it will cost you five Diamonds or Crystal of Auroras. The immediate next draw will cost 20 Diamonds or Crystal of Auroras, and the number of currency required will increase by 10 from each draw after that.

Moonton guarantees one permanent skin within the first two Super Prizes you get from these gacha draws.

The Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang has intricate armor. There are shades of blue, A blue chain is hanging from his axe, and he also wears a blue crown. Further, it looks like fire is coming out of his eyes. Overall, it perfectly captures the essence of his lore.

2 more Collector skins are also added to the Grand Collection event's prize pool in MLBB

Per the official X post, Moonton Games has also added two new skins to the Prize Pool of the Grand Collection event of February 2025 in MLBB. These are the Natan "Tidal Lock" and Cyclops "Yokai Warlock" skin.

The Natan and Cyclops skins will also be available during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Grand Collection event (Image via Moonton Games)

First released back in February 2023, the Natan "Tidal Lord" skin also has plenty of shades of blue accompanied by white. He fights with a stalactite he is holding, creates a portal to summon his clone, and can float in the air for some time.

The Cyclops "Yokai Warlock" skin first appeared in the game back in April 2023. It also has a spooky vibe that captures the essence of his backstory. When wearing this costume, the dwarf giant's scroll becomes alive.

It takes 4K to 5K Diamonds or Crystal of Auroras on average to get the Terizla "Soulblight Tyrant" skin or any of the Natan or Cyclops' Collector skins from the Grand Collection event of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

