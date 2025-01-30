Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and skills explained

Moonton Games has recently confirmed the arrival of the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang with an official X post on January 30, 2025. Ever since the strongest ninja's revamped version arrived in the Advance Server, there has been speculation about its release in the Original Server. According to an official post, February 13, 2025, will mark the arrival of the revamped Hanzo in MLBB.

The X post does not reveal a lot of information regarding the Hanzo revamp in MLBB. However, from the two images that accompany the post, it looks like there will be certain changes in his lore and skills.

This article will delve into everything we know so far about the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and other expected changes

The Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will arrive on February 13, 2025. Hanzo, the strongest ninja, belongs to the Shadow Sect of the Scarlet Shadow. His fanatical devotion to the Scarlet Shadow has led him to defend the Almighty Shadow to death.

However, after absorbing Hanekage, a supernatural entity that uses the flesh and blood of enemies to nourish its dark power, Hanzo becomes an indestructible force. Now, wherever Hanzo points his blade, death and destruction follow.

According to his lore, Hanzo once stole "Ame no Hakiri," the most supreme ninjutsu from Scarlet Shadow. Now, he continues on the ruthless path of relentless killing.

As per his new lore, it looks like Hanzo might become an integral part of the Kishin Densetsu lore of MLBB, which is also set to become part of the game in early February 2025.

Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Skill changes

While Moonton Games is yet to reveal the changes arriving in the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, information regarding his enhanced skills is available in the Advance Server. In this segment, we will provide certain details regarding the upcoming skill changes of the revamped Hanzo in MLBB. You can check out this article to find more details on the changes.

However, do note that this segment is based on the information available in the Advance Server, and is subject to change. Thus, readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Passive skill of the revamped Hanzo in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The skill description of the ninja's passive skill in the Advance Server states that after the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, each of his basic attacks will put a mark on the enemies (capped at five). On top of this, he can use his first skill only when an enemy is inflicted with all five stacks of his passive.

Hanzo can use his first skill to devour creeps and recover 20% of HP. He deals Physical Damage to enemy heroes using this skill but deals True Damage when attacking the Lord and the Turtle using it.

Second skill of Hanzo in MLBB (Image via Moonton games)

After the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Hanzo will dash toward the target's direction, leaving a dark mist behind. Enemies caught in the mist will receive damage and slow down.

Hanzo's Ultimate might experience the most drastic changes after the arrival of the revamp in MLBB. In the Advance Server, when you cast the Ultimate skill of this revamped hero, he opens a portal and charges into the battle as Hanekage. He will consume 12.5 energy per second in this form.

Hanzo will recover 2 energy when a non-hero unit dies nearby, and 20 energy when the eliminated unit is a hero. Once he has consumed all his energy, he will return to the current position of Hanekage. This means you have to continuously kill enemies and creeps when using the hero's ultimate skill after the Hanzo revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

