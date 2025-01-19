How to get Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB, and the community is incredibly excited to get their hands on it. This new skin will be added to the game on January 25, 2025, and will cost 899 Diamonds. However, the developer has announced a launch week discount, and players can also avail of additional discounts by completing different tasks.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to get the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB.

Steps to get Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB

The Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB is currently available for presale. You can pre-order the skin from the event tab now with 20 or 40 Diamonds, and you will accordingly get a three-day or seven-day Trial Card of the skin when it arrives in the game.

Depending on the number of Diamonds (20 or 40) you have spent for the pre-order, a certain number of Diamonds (40 or 80, respectively) will be deducted from the original price of the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB when it officially launches in the game.

Here is the complete step-by-step guide on how to get the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click on the "Events" icon on the left side of your screen.

Click on the "Events" icon on the left side of your screen. Step 3: Scroll down to find the "Skin Presale" option.

Scroll down to find the "Skin Presale" option. Step 4: You can pre-order the skin from the bottom right corner of your skin for 20 or 40 Diamonds or can purchase the skin from this tab on January 25, 2025.

In this "Skin Presale" tab, you will see a "Bloom of Abundance Presale" menu at the right side of your screen. You can get certain Task Discounts by completing different tasks and purchasing trial cards (by pre-ordering the skin). When the sale begins, after the skin's arrival in the game, you can purchase it at an accordingly discounted price.

You can avail plenty of discounts on the skin's price (Image via Moonton Games)

There are two types of discounts, i.e., the Task Discount and the discounts from the Help Deduction section. To get the Task Discounts, you have to own the hero Rafaela, and play in at least one Classic, Ranked, Brawl, or MLBB Rising Open match using the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB. This means you have to pre-order the skin using Diamonds to get the three-day/seven-day Trial Card of the costume to complete this task.

You can also ask friends for help to get Diamond deductions, or help friends get theirs, to avail of some extra discount. Each player can only ask five friends for help, and each successful help will deduct five Diamonds from the skin's original price. Each player can only help five friends, and knock one Diamond off their tab in return for each successful help. This means you can get a discount of up to 30 Diamonds from the "Help Deduction" section.

Complete these tasks during the pre-order phase, and you can get the skin for as low as 499 Diamonds after its launch. The pre-order phase will run from January 18 to January 24, 2025. Complete these tasks faster to get the best discount on the Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" skin in MLBB.

The official X post also mentions that the skin releases on January 25, 2025, and there will be an additional 30% discount on the price of this skin during its launch week. This means you can get an additional discount of approximately 150 Diamonds on the already discounted cost of 499 Diamonds (provided you have completed all those tasks). You can probably get another 50 Diamonds deduction on the cost if you have a coupon at the time of purchase. This means you can get this special Rafaela "Bloom of Abundance" Lunar Fest skin in MLBB for as low as 300 Diamonds.

