How to get Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Moonton Games has started a new event in MLBB that can help players get the Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang for free. The "Grim Strangler's Summon" event is currently live in the game. You can draw eight times in the game — the first draw is free and you are guaranteed to bag the skin within all eight.

This guide explains how to get the Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Get Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is one of the best in recent times. She wears a gray body suit, while her glowing claw weapon radiates a neon blue color. Natalia wears pink and blue heels while donning this costume.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Also read: Get Terizla "Soulblight Tyrrant" skin in MLBB

You can get the Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang from the MLBB "Grim Strangler's Summon" event. The event arrived on February 11, 2025, and will run until February 25, 2025.

Follow the steps below to get the skin:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Go to events (under the Shop icon).

Go to events (under the Shop icon). Step 3: Choose "Events" from the three sub-sections.

Choose "Events" from the three sub-sections. Step 4: Scroll down and click on the Grim Strangler's Summon sub-section.

Scroll down and click on the Grim Strangler's Summon sub-section. Step 5: Keep Drawing until you get the skin.

Draw results of the "Grim Strangler's Summon" event (Image via Moonton Games)

As mentioned, the first of these eight draws will be free. However, the second draw will cost 10 Diamonds, while the next one will increase by 30 Diamonds until you reach the fifth draw (counting from the first), which costs 100 Diamonds. You will have to pay 35 Diamonds extra for each draw after that.

Also read: MLBB Kishin Densetsu lore skins

The Natalia "Grim Strangler" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will be acquired from within those eight draws. However, players who get the skin before their eighth draw will not be allowed to perform any more draws.

Hanzo revamp is coming to MLBB

A revamped Hanzo is arriving soon in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, leaving players excited to learn about the enhanced skills and other changes of the strongest ninja in the MOBA title.

Per the announcement posts, currently live on the title's official X page, the new Hanzo revamp is arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang on February 13, 2025. Feel free to check out our previous article to learn more about the arrival of the revamped hero.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback