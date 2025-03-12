Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview: Release date, new hero, and more

Moonton Games recently released the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview video on the title's official X page. The MLBB Breaking Waves patch update is bringing a new hero, events, certain balance adjustments, and more to the game, and the community is eagerly waiting.
This article will go over everything we know so far regarding the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch (MLBB Breaking Waves patch) update preview: Release date and new hero
According to the patch preview video, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update will arrive in the game on March 19, 2025. This update will also see the inclusion of Kalea, the new hero in the roster.
Trained by Kadita and Badang, Kalea will make her debut as a Support/Fighter hybrid hero. Her core gameplay involves healing her allies while attacking the enemies and body-slamming enemy heroes for an intense close combat experience.
MLBB Breaking Waves patch update preview: Balance adjustments
The trailer video does not reveal many details about the balance adjustments arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update. However, from what we have seen, it seems like this update will bring more Emblem and equipment adjustments than hero adjustments. Read on for the list of Emblems, equipment, and heroes getting these adjustments.
Emblems
- Killing Spree (buff): The Killing Spree effect will now trigger when dealing damage to low HP enemies.
- Temporal Reign (buff): The duration of Temporal Reign is extended when you are getting a kill or an assist.
- Focusing Mark (buff): Focusing Mark now increases the damage dealt by allies while boosting their movement speed.
- Tenacity (adjusted): Tenacity was used to help increase Physical and Magic Defense by 15 when HP was low. Now, the developer has changed its effect. It will help you gain 5% Damage Reduction when HP is low.
- Pull Yourself Together (buff): The initial effect of the Pull Yourself Together Emblem has been reduced to 12%, which can be increased to 20% through kills and assists.
- Firmness (buff): The Firmness Emblem's Physical and Magic Defense bonuses have increased.
- Inspire (buff): The developer has decided to add more Mana Regen to Inspire Emblem.
Equipment
- Dire Hit (adjusted): After the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update, when an enemy is affected by the Control Effects, allies' damage will trigger Dire Hit on the target.
While the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview video does not provide much detail about the hero adjustments, it states that Brody, Pharsa, and Johnson will be getting certain buffs.
In the video, the developer has also mentioned that from Season 35, the season settlement time will be aligned with the patch update dates.
MLBB Breaking Waves patch update preview: Dazzling Golden Base event
While the Dazzling Golden Spin event is currently live in the game, in the trailer video, the developer announced that an MLBB Dazzling Golden Base event will also arrive with the MLBB Breaking Waves patch update.
During the event, your base will turn golden during matches. You can earn extra event (probably the Dazzling Golden Spin event's) currency by destroying the enemy team's golden bases.
The developer has also announced other events will also be arriving in the upcoming months, along with fresh hero skins, and more.