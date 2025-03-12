Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview: Release date, new hero, and more

Moonton Games recently released the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview video on the title's official X page. The MLBB Breaking Waves patch update is bringing a new hero, events, certain balance adjustments, and more to the game, and the community is eagerly waiting.

Ad

This article will go over everything we know so far regarding the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch (MLBB Breaking Waves patch) update preview: Release date and new hero

According to the patch preview video, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update will arrive in the game on March 19, 2025. This update will also see the inclusion of Kalea, the new hero in the roster.

Ad

Trending

Also read: MLBB March Starlight Pass 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trained by Kadita and Badang, Kalea will make her debut as a Support/Fighter hybrid hero. Her core gameplay involves healing her allies while attacking the enemies and body-slamming enemy heroes for an intense close combat experience.

MLBB Breaking Waves patch update preview: Balance adjustments

The trailer video does not reveal many details about the balance adjustments arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update. However, from what we have seen, it seems like this update will bring more Emblem and equipment adjustments than hero adjustments. Read on for the list of Emblems, equipment, and heroes getting these adjustments.

Ad

Also read: MLBB x KOF '97 collaboration rerun

Moonton Games is bringing certain changes to some of the Emblems (Image via Moonton Games)

Emblems

Ad

Killing Spree (buff): The Killing Spree effect will now trigger when dealing damage to low HP enemies.

The Killing Spree effect will now trigger when dealing damage to low HP enemies. Temporal Reign (buff): The duration of Temporal Reign is extended when you are getting a kill or an assist.

The duration of Temporal Reign is extended when you are getting a kill or an assist. Focusing Mark (buff): Focusing Mark now increases the damage dealt by allies while boosting their movement speed.

Focusing Mark now increases the damage dealt by allies while boosting their movement speed. Tenacity (adjusted): Tenacity was used to help increase Physical and Magic Defense by 15 when HP was low. Now, the developer has changed its effect. It will help you gain 5% Damage Reduction when HP is low.

Tenacity was used to help increase Physical and Magic Defense by 15 when HP was low. Now, the developer has changed its effect. It will help you gain 5% Damage Reduction when HP is low. Pull Yourself Together (buff): The initial effect of the Pull Yourself Together Emblem has been reduced to 12%, which can be increased to 20% through kills and assists.

The initial effect of the Pull Yourself Together Emblem has been reduced to 12%, which can be increased to 20% through kills and assists. Firmness (buff): The Firmness Emblem's Physical and Magic Defense bonuses have increased.

The Firmness Emblem's Physical and Magic Defense bonuses have increased. Inspire (buff): The developer has decided to add more Mana Regen to Inspire Emblem.

Ad

Equipment

Dire Hit (adjusted): After the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update, when an enemy is affected by the Control Effects, allies' damage will trigger Dire Hit on the target.

The patch preview video confirmed some of the upcoming hero adjustments (Image via Moonton Games)

While the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch preview video does not provide much detail about the hero adjustments, it states that Brody, Pharsa, and Johnson will be getting certain buffs.

Ad

Also read: Element Eye in MLBB

In the video, the developer has also mentioned that from Season 35, the season settlement time will be aligned with the patch update dates.

MLBB Breaking Waves patch update preview: Dazzling Golden Base event

While the Dazzling Golden Spin event is currently live in the game, in the trailer video, the developer announced that an MLBB Dazzling Golden Base event will also arrive with the MLBB Breaking Waves patch update.

Ad

The Dazzling Golden Base event is arriving with the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Breaking Waves patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

During the event, your base will turn golden during matches. You can earn extra event (probably the Dazzling Golden Spin event's) currency by destroying the enemy team's golden bases.

The developer has also announced other events will also be arriving in the upcoming months, along with fresh hero skins, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback