Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Schedule and effects, explored

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, a new Battlefield Draft feature. Per the official announcement post, this will arrive at the game on February 28, 2025. There are five different Element Eyes, each serving a different buff to the players. However, there are a lot more details you must learn about this new feature to get the most out of them.

This article will tell you everything you must know about the new Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Read on to explore more about the new Battlefield Draft feature arriving in the game.

The complete schedule and availability of Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is arriving on February 28, 2025, and it will end on March 13, 2025. The Element Eye in MLBB will replace the Cyclone Eyes in the Jungle Area during this time. The Element Eye will respawn in the Jungle Area every 90 seconds.

As per the official announcement post currently live on the title's X page, the Element Eye feature will be available in Ranked matches for players ranking Epic and above. Players participating in the MLBB Rising Open can also experience this new feature in MLBB.

Types of Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

In the official X post, the developer announced that there will be five types of Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, i.e., the Eye of Burning, Eye of Tide, Eye of Gale, Eye of Lightning, and Eye of Gold. Each of these Element Eyes will provide specific buffs along with the delayed gliding effect you get from the Cyclone Eye.

Types of Element Eye in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Check out more details regarding these in the list below:

Eye of Burning: The Eye of Burning will provide damage dealt buff to the players.

The Eye of Burning will provide damage dealt buff to the players. Eye of Tide: The Eye of Tide will provide a self-healing buff.

The Eye of Tide will provide a self-healing buff. Eye of Gale: The Eye of Gale will provide a brief movement speed buff along with the gliding effect.

The Eye of Gale will provide a brief movement speed buff along with the gliding effect. Eye of Lightning: It states in the official post that the Eye of Lightning will provide a paralyzing effect. Thus, it seems like it will help players to stun the enemy for a brief moment.

It states in the official post that the Eye of Lightning will provide a paralyzing effect. Thus, it seems like it will help players to stun the enemy for a brief moment. Eye of Gold: The Eye of Gold arrives as a part of the Golden Month celebration in MLBB. This will appear rarely, but it will provide players with Gold and a massive attribute buff.

Moonton Games has also announced the launch of the MLBB Dazzling Golden Spin event as a part of the MLBB Golden Month celebrations. The launch date of this event coincides with the arrival of the Element Eye in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Feel free to check out our previous article to find out more details about the MLBB Dazzling Golden Spin event.

