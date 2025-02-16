Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event returns: Schedule, how to draw, and more

Moonton Games officially confirmed the return of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event. As per an official post on the title's X page, the popular event-exclusive skins will also return to the game with this event on February 15, 2025. First arrived in August 2023, the return of this event has drawn players to the edge of their seats.

According to a recent post on MLBB's official X page, the Kagura skin will also return to the game during this event, costing 1288 Diamonds. However, there will be a launch week offer, which can drastically reduce the price. This article will discuss all the details regarding the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event. Read on to learn more.

When will the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event return?

As per the official announcement, the Beyond the Clouds event will return on February 15, 2025, and will continue till March 21, 2025. This event will feature the Beyond the Clouds Edith and Beyond the Clouds Xavier skins in the banner. You will need event-exclusive tokens (Cloud Coupons) or Diamonds to draw in this event.

Each of your first 1x draw of the day will be discounted at 50%. Thus, the first 1x draw of the day will cost 25 Diamonds instead of 50 (only for Diamonds), and 10x Draws are permanently discounted at 10%, costing only 450 Diamonds. A random permanent Beyond the Clouds Series item is guaranteed in the first 10 draws.

You must gather the Skywhale Essence tokens you get from these draws to use them in the Event Shop to purchase the Beyond the Clouds Edith and Xavier skins or any other skins available in the shop.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event skins cost 800 Skywhale Essence, while the other skins cost from 600 to 1100 Skywhale Essence. You can also purchase the event-exclusive Recall Effect, Spawn Effect, Elimination Effect, and more from the "Permanent Items" section of the Event Shop. The cost of these items ranges between 1 and 300 Skywhale Essences.

How to draw in the MLBB Beyond the Clouds event

Drawing from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event is a straightforward process. Check out the step-by-step guide below for complete details.

Enter the event banner and draw from this event (Image via Moonton Games)

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Head to the Event section at the upper left side of your home screen.

Head to the section at the upper left side of your home screen. Step 3: Click on the Beyond the Clouds event banner.

Click on the event banner. Step 4: Click on the 1x draw (green button) for 1x draws and click on the 10x draw (yellow button) to perform a 10x draw.

How to get the Beyond the Clouds Kagura skin

While Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds brings the event-exclusive skins for Edith and Xavier, many players are more tempted to get their hands on the Beyond the Clouds Kagura skin.

The Beyond the Clouds Kagura skin will return to the in-game Shop on February 15, 2025, and will stay there for a little over a month before permanently disappearing from the game on March 21, 2025.

The skin is available in the shop for 1288 Diamonds. However, it's currently sold at a 30% discount, which brings the price down to 902 Diamonds. However, this offer will only last during the launch week (from February 15 to February 21, 2025).

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Beyond the Clouds event's return is your last chance to grab the Beyond the Clouds Kagura skin. Recharge Diamonds or check out how to get them for free and make the skin yours permanently.

