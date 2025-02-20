Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Teaser launch, release date, and more

Moonton Games has announced the launch of Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang via an X post on the official page of the game. Ever since Suyou arrived in the game in late 2024, there have been rumors of two new champions to be added to the roster. As such, Kalea's launch announcement has drawn a lot of attention from the community.
This article will talk about everything you need to know about the launch of Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.
Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date revealed
Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is arriving on March 19, 2025, as per the official X post. The true descendant of the Great Serpent will bring her unique set of skills to the game. Trained by Badang and guided by Kadita, Kalea will be a Support/Fighter hero.
Having been trained by Badang, Kalea is destined to become one of the best Fighter heroes in the game. She creates a water field on the ground after casting her skills. If she casts another skill while staying inside this zone, her next three Basic Attacks will get three different effects due to her passive.
Kalea uses her first skill to slam her fist on the ground, creating waves that deal Physical Damage to enemy heroes. This skill has a cooldown of four seconds.
She charges in the target's direction using her second skill and smashes the first enemy hero she encounters during her dash, knocking them airborne momentarily and dealing great Physical Damage. Furthermore, she can use her second skill again if she touches any of her water zones while charging up.
When using her ultimate, Kalea in Mobile Legends Bang Bang grabs her enemies using her tail and slams them to deal vast Physical Damage. You can learn about Kalea's skills in greater detail in our previous article.