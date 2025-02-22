Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration skins return with revamps: All revamped MLBB skins and their details explored 

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration skins are returning with certain enhancing changes, and the community is excited, to say the least. Moonton Games recently announced the return of their MOBA title's hit collaboration with the popular console game from the late nineties, which first arrived in April 2024.

This is a second chance for those who missed out on the fighting masters-inspired MLBB hero skins last time.

While it seems like the Valir "Kyo Kusanagi", Masha "Mai Shirunai", and Paquito "Terry Bogard" skins from the event are not arriving in the game this time, the rest of the six cosmetic items are yours to earn via a gacha draw system.

The MLBB x KOF '97 collaboration is returning to the game on February 22, 2025. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event new schedule

As per the official post from the title's X handle, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event has returned to the game with the six revamped skins on February 22, 2025, and you can win these skins by drawing in the banner event until March 25, 2025.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event: Event details and revamped skins

The MLBB x KOF '97 event will run simultaneously with the MLBB x Beyond the Clouds event, which, coincidentally, has returned on the same date. The title's collaboration with Kings of Fighters '97 will roll out in different phases.

The first phase is the Fearless Challenge event, which will run from February 22, 2025, and March 7, 2025. You can complete simple tasks to earn the event tokens which will help you to draw in the event, saving your Diamonds.

Each 1x draw will cost you 225 Diamonds/ one KOF Bingo Token and each 10x draw will cost you 2250 Diamonds. The first 1x draw of the day will be discounted at 50%, per usual, and the first 10x draw will be discounted at 30%. Moonton Games has promised the community that they will get the Karina "Leona" skin in their first 10x draw.

All revamped skins arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event

While the previous Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event brought nine skins, only six of them got revamps and are returning during the second stint of the event.

Prize pool of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event (Image via Moonton Games)

The skins returning this time are:

Aurora "Kula Diamond" skin

Gusion "K" skin

Dyrroth "Orochi Chris" skin

Karina "Leona" skin

Chou "Iori Yagami" skin

Guinevere "Athena Asamiya" skin

Kula Diamond was a young, female, ice-based character in the nineties console fighting game. The Aurora "Kula Diamond" skin captures the essence of both Aurora and Kula Diamond's powers and abilities of ice manipulation in a blue-white color pallet. There are certain changes to make the skin look more majestic, which suits the style of Aurora, the queen of ice.

The developers have toned down the color of Gusion's costume slightly in the revamped version of the Gusion "K" skin arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event. They've added some extra movement in the skin animation, recall, and spawn effects, and the animation of Gusion using his flaming daggers while donning this skin also looks much deadlier now.

The Dyrroth "Orochi Chris" skin has also received a revamp, and he looks much more deadlier than before. During the skin animation, the flames on his hands look bigger, and the flames he is using during his basic attacks and different skills also look a lot better in this fresh version.

It looks like the developers have slightly toned down the colors of Karina's "Leona" skin. However, her basic attack and skill attack effects look much more prominent in the revamped version of the skin.

Chou "Iori Yagami" skin has also received certain changes before arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF '97 collaboration event. The developer has added some extra movements in the skin animation, the hero's idle animation, and the skin's recall and spawning effects.

Chou's strikes look bigger, and the color of his costume and hair while donning this skin looks much more vibrant in this version as well.

The developer has toned down the colors of Guinevere "Athena Asamiya" skin, but it looks a lot more vibrant, and each color of the Fighter hero's new skin looks much more prominent in its revamped version. The developer has also added certain movements to different animations and effects of the skin. One can observe certain nuanced changes in the skill animation effects as well.

