Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025: New skins, perks, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025 is arriving soon with painted Cici skins, 10 returning skins, and a lot of other perks. Moonton Games announced on X that the pass will arrive on March 1, 2025. This article will help you learn everything to know about the two new Cici painted skins and all the perks you can avail of by purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025.

Ad

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025: Schedule and new skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025 will arrive on March 1, 2025, and will be live till March 31, 2025. The pass will have 60 levels, each of which will help you earn plenty of in-game assets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Also read: MLBB Dazzling Golden Spin event

There are two reward progression paths, one paid and one free. While the free track brings some great assets, purchasing the pass will help you get the exclusive Starlight skins of the month, along with Discount Coupons for Diamonds, Starlight Fragments to purchase skins and emotes from the Starlight Shop, Lucky Tickets, Skin Chests, and a lot more.

MLBB Starlight Pass March 2025 brings Cici "Circus Reverie" and "Circus Glamour" painted skins

Ad

There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the Pass, such as getting extra BP and Exp from every match, purchasing the returning skins, and more. However, the community is most excited about the exclusive Starlight skins.

Also read: MLBB X KOF skins return in 2025

MLBB Starlight Pass March 2025 arrives with the Cici "Circus Reverie" and "Circus Glamour" painted skins. Cici wears a jacket in a combination of blue, pink, and white with pink stockings and golden shoes when donning the "Circus Reverie" skin (first variant). Her hair is dyed in a shade of purple in this costume.

Ad

Cici "Circus Reverie" skin variants side-by-side comparison (Image via Moonton games)

When donning the second variant of the same skin, she wears a green jacket, black stockings, and golden shoes, with yellow hair.

Ad

Cici "Circus Glamour" skin is arriving in March 2025 (Image via Moonton Games)

In Cici's "Circus Glamour" skin, the color of her jacket changes to purple, her stockings are gray, she wears purple shoes, and her hair is dyed green. All three of these costumes perfectly capture Cici's playful nature and ability to steal the show.

Ad

Also read: MLBB Beyond the Clouds collaboration returns in MLBB

There are two tiers of the paid version of the Starlight Pass. You can get the "Circus Reverie" skin and its variant from the basic tier, while the "Circus Glamour" skin can only be earned from the advanced tier. However, those who don't want the rewards of the advanced tier can purchase the "Circus Glamour" skin at the cost of extra Diamonds after buying the basic tier.

Ad

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025: The returning skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025 will also bring 10 returning skins to the game. These skins will be available for purchase in the Starlight Fragment Shop — they usually cost 3500 to 5000 Starlight Fragments. You can check out this guide to learn how to get more fragments.

Other perks of buying the March 2025 Starlight Pass

There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass March 2025. This includes an exclusive "Circus Fantasy" trailing effect for Cici and Sacred Statues. You can turn the ally turrets into these Sacred Statues of Cici.

Ad

The Sacred Stature of Cici arriving with the upcoming pass (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also get new Avatar Borders, new Killing Notifications, Chat Bubbles, Recall Effects, 10% Exp, 5% BP Boost, and more for purchasing the Starlight Pass.

Ad

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025 cost?

The MLBB Starlight Pass March 2025 costs only 300 Diamonds. In return, you can get the Scared Statue, Trailing effect, and both variants of the Cici "Circus Reverie" skin. Once you become a Starlight Member, the Cici "Circus Glamour" skin will become available for 100 Diamonds only.

The basic tier of the Starlight Pass cost 300 Diamonds only (Image via Moonton Games)

Also read: New battlefield draft map in MLBB

Ad

However, if you want to purchase the advance tier of the pass for the rewards, you must spend a total of 750 Diamonds to unlock all the rewards of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass March 2025.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback